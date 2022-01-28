2023: Tinubu number one sellable candidate for President, says Sanwo-Olu

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo- Olu has said the National Leader All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, “is the number one sellable candidate for President” in the 2023 presidential poll. Sanwo-Olu said this during the formal inauguration of the Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu (ABAT) Movement Working Committees in Ikeja yesterday.

The movement was conceived and set up by members of the Governor’s Advisory Council (GAC) in Lagos for the actualisation of the presidential ambition of the former Lagos Governor. According to him, Tinubu’s qualification rests on his demonstrated capacity in deploying a mix of genius and statecraft to nurture a city on the brink to a flourishing economy. Sanwo-Olu said Nigeria had continued to shoulder the burden of the black race, stressing that the country’s transformation into a stable economy would be a source of pride to the black man. He said the country is in need of a capable leader with progressive ideas to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari and build on the progress recorded by his administration.

The governor said: “Our country is the most populous black nation in the world and the responsibility that comes with that is enormous. No doubt that the destiny of the entire black race is tied to the greatness of Nigeria. If our country must be great, we have the responsibility to choose the leadership that will bring about true transformation across every facet of our national life. Who is that rallying figure that should lead us in this journey? “The answer is deeply connected to our mission and purpose here today.

That person must be a detribalised Nigerian and a bridge-builder, who has been tested and trusted. A thinker who must sustain the legacy our current president is leaving behind. That person is the reason we are inaugurating this Movement for the actualisation of his presidential ambition. That person is our great leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“Let us tell the naysayers and those who are still in doubt that we are ready to work for the realisation of this ambition, because Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is the number one sellable candidate for President. We will preach this gospel with diligence, dedication, and a high sense of commitment. Asiwaju is an unfolding success story our nation deserves at this time.” Sanwo-Olu said Tinubu’s name is synonymous with growth and development, noting that the APC National Leader possessed a Midas touch to positively turn around the resources of the country for the general good.

