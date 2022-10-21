News

2023: Tinubu, Obi, Atiku, others get dates for national debate

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, Abuja Comment(0)

Presidential candidates contesting next year’s election will have opportunity to confront each other, to tell Nigerians how they would handle the political, security and socio-economic challenges facing the country.

The Nigeria Election Debate Group (NEDG), organisers of the presidential debate, at a press conference in Abuja on Friday, said the debate, which begins on November 15, would focus on the nation’s economic challenges.

NEDG Executive Secretary Eddie Emessiri, who addressed the media, explained that Abuja, the nation’s capital, would host the first debate on November 15.

Emessiri said the debates would be brought closer to the people with Port Harcourt, Lagos and Kano, hosting the other debates.

 

Our Reporters

