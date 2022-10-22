News

2023: Tinubu, Obi, Atiku, others get Nov. dates for national debate

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze Comment(0)

Presidential Candidates contesting next year’s election will have the opportunity to confront each other on how they would handle the political, security and socio-economic challenges facing the country. The Nigeria Election Debate Group (NEDG), organisers of the presidential debate, at a press conference in Abuja on Friday, said the debate which begins on November 15, would focus on the nation’s economic challenges. NEDG Executive Secretary, Mr. Eddie Emessiri, who addressed the media on Friday explained that Abuja, the nation’s capital, his organization would host the first debate on November 15. Emessiri said the debates would be brought closer to the people with Port Harcourt, Lagos and Kano, hosting the other debates.

“During these debates, the candidates will be taken closer to the electorate in the South-West, South- South, and North-West geopolitical zones. “They will discuss varying issues of national importance such as foreign relations, governance structure, national defence and security, education, information technology and health among others,” he said.

According to him, the NESG is collaborating with the Broadcasting Organisations of Nigeria (BON) and civil society partners to cohost debates. Emessiri stated that Port Harcourt, Rivers State capital, will host the second debate on December 15, while it will be the turn of Lagos on January 19, 2023, and Kano on February 16, 2023. He said the debate would seek to address the state of the economy, the concerns of the citizens to choose from among the presidential candidates and other related leadership positions. This, he added, will help the electorate have a better understanding of how the candidates were prepared to keep the country on the path to prosperity.

Emessiri said candidates who would feature in the would be selected from opinion poll results to allow public input, which he disclosed was ongoing. “The final list with the names of selected candidates and the methodology for the selection process will be announced on Nov. 8, a week before the first debate,“ he said. He assured candidates of a fair platform for engagement, saying that all stakeholders would be carried along, adding that “This presidential debate on economic policy will serve as a launching pad to discuss the roadmap towards an inclusive and prosperous Nigeria.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Gbajabiamila, NLTF kickstart digitise educational project in Surulere

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, has assured that the Federal Government will continue to build a better educational system for citizens of the country. Speaking yesterday in Lagos while inaugurating the “Back to School Jumpstart” project to digitise teaching, learning, and inculcation of a basic hygiene culture in schools nationwide, […]
News

Nkire congratulates Ikpeazu at 58

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Chairman of the Old Aba People’s Assembly and member of the National Caucus of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Sam Nkire, has congratulated Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State on the occasion of his 58th birthday. Nkire said Dr Okezie Ikpeazu deserved to be congratulated not only for turning 58 years old but […]
News Top Stories

FG apologises over ‘misleading tweet’ on bank’s account holders to re-register

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Federal Government has apologised for its tweet ordering all account holders in the country to obtain and fill self-certification forms. In a directive contained in a series of tweets (now deleted) on Thursday, the federal government said each account holder must submit the filled forms in their respective financial institutions. In another tweet yesterday, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica