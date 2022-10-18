2023: Tinubu, Obi sell selves to Northern elders, leaders

There was political fireworks yesterday at the Arewa House, Kaduna, as the presidential candidates of two front line political parties unfolded their agenda and solicited the support of the political elite in the northern region of the country.

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, who appeared first, expressed dismay over the decision of some presidential candidates to exploit ethnicity in their political campaigns ahead of the 2023 general election.

The former Governor of Lagos State said the founding fathersof Nigerianamely, Sir Ahmadu Bello (Sardauna), Chief Obafemi Awolowo and Dr Nnamdi Azikiwe, would turn in the graves if they were told of the current situation where some politicians had abandoned the dream of building “an indivisible and prosperous nation built on shared values of patriotism, equity, justice and brotherhood.”

Addressing northern political leaders under the umbrella of Arewa Joint Committee on Monday, Tinubu said the dream of the founding fathers was to build a nation where no man isoppressedordiscriminated against on the basis of his tribe.

Apparently referring to some utterances credited to the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) AtikuAbubakar, when he appeared before the northern political elite at the weekend, Tinubu said it was shameful that 62 years after independence, a politician would seek the highest office in the land on the basis of ethnic or regional affiliation.

He said that rather than whipping up ethnic sentiments, Atiku ought to step downandendorsehim(Tinubu) ahead of the presidential polltoreciprocatethegesture he (Tinubu) extended to him during the 2007 general election. “The entire country should support me because I am the best for the job, and there is nobody who doesn’t like the best!”

I am sure you alllikethebest, foryouandfor our country. “As for the North, I believe you have no better friend in the race like me. I am not like those who only remember they are from here when it is time to ask for your votes. I haveproventobeagood manager of our diversity.

As Governor of Lagos State, we had instances where our peace and stability were threatened by criminal activities of militia groups; I stepped in and fought them to a standstill.

“My political history is full of examples of long and abiding support for the North; from the Late Shehu Yar’Adua to Atiku Abubakar, Nuhu Ribadu and President Muhammadu Buhari, among several other allies from here. “To its credit, the North has also paid back in good measure.

I am the flag bearer of our party today partly because of the decision of the Northern APC Governors who rose to the occasion by standing up for our country and unity of our people, as against primordial considerations. By so doing, they have demonstrated that indeed the Northisaregionthatkeepsits words and always promotes justice.

“Permit me to reiterate that I have the competence, knowledge, and experience to provide good leadership to this country and run it very well. I am not an island. However, I have demonstrated capacity to attract and work with the best hands to build enduring legacies. While humbly soliciting your support, I assure you I will be with you shoulder to shoulder on this journey,” he said.

Tinubu promised to consolidate on the infrastructural investments already made by President Muhammadu Buhari, saying his administration would bring out workable policies to ensure that insecurity becomes a thing of the past in the North and across the country.

“Our economic plan would utilize the vast natural resources we have, through strategic investment in infrastructure which will lead to the diversification of the economy and wealth creation across the entire country. We will pay attention to modern economic drivers such as the digital economy, creative industries, sportsandentertainment sectors for the benefit of our young people.

“Under my leadership, the Nigerian government will be business-friendly. We shall support private businesses in our country and attract foreign direct investment to create jobs, re-industrialise our country and accelerate economic development. Nigerian businesses in sectors likebankingandcementhave successfully ventured out of the country to build thriving subsidiaries.

We will build a strong domestic economy, expand the capacity of our domestic market to support growth and encourage export capacity in the areas of our competitive advantage. We have the endowments to be a prosperous country. I will lead a renewed push to move us from the status of a nation of potential into a country of actualaccomplishmentsasan economic dynamo,” he said.

On his own part, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) has promised the North and Nigerians that he and his running mate, Dr Datti Baba – Ahmed, have the physical and mental capacity to work for Nigeria.

The former Governor of Anambra State also said that the Labour Party is coming with a transformative leadershipthatwillunlockthepotentials of the country. Obi assured the people of the northern region that under his watch, the region will be given premium attention because the wealth of the nation lies in the region and its vast arable land.

In his remarks titled: ‘The Unmet Needs of the North,’ Obi told the Arewa Joint Committee that the region willbe strategictothedevelopment agenda of the Obi-Datti administration, if elected in 2023. “We shall pay as much attention to the development of the North as to the development of all other parts of the country; but with much greater emphasis on the developmentof theagricultural resources.

TheNorthremains where the biggest and sustainable wealth of this great nation lies.” TheLPCandidatesaidthat he intends to pursue aggressively policies, programmes andprojectsthatwillenhance the productivity and competitiveness of all the sectors of the Nigerian economy.

He pledged to offer immediate anddecisive long-lasting resolution of all security challenges in the North to ensure thatfarmersreturnedto their farmlands for the 2023 farming season.

“We will make Nigeria’s arable land in the North her new oil and gold,” he said. Obi also pledged to launch a Marshall Plan for Education that will foster federal intervention in education at all levels in the North and partnership with State Governments and international organizations in order to improve access to affordable and quality education at all levels.

In addition, he said that under his watch, there would be adequate representation in government, equitable appointments especially in the security and economic sectors, the resuscitation of the moribund cotton and textile industries, and full exploration of the cattle economy value chain, notably the $75b globalhideandskineconomy

