2023: Tinubu, Obi’s endorsement splits Afenifere

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh

I’m still Afenifere leader, we’re supporting Tinubu not Obi –Fasoranti
…says, ‘Adebanjo took a stand and I took a stand. I didn’t call him and he didn’t call me’

The leadership of the pan -Yoruba sociopolitical organisation, Afenifere, appears to have split into two as the immediate past leader of the group, Pa Reuben Fasoranti, yesterday, disclosed that he still remains the leader of the organisation. Fasoranti, who resigned his position as leader of the group seven years ago and handed over to Pay Ayo Adebanjo, bounced back from retirement last weekend when he endorsed Asiwaju Bola Tinibu, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the 2023 general election.

Theendorsementof Tinubu, which was witnessed by a handful of other Afenifere chieftains, sparked off an instant controversy because Adebanjo had before now endorsed Mr. Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of Labour Party (LP), as the group’s choice for the same election. According to Fasoranti, the mainstream Yoruba group will be supporting Tinubu and not Peter Obi as earlier announced by Adebanjo.

The latter had earlier endorsedObionthelogicthat itistheturnof theSouthEast region to produce the next President of Nigeria. In an interview with journalists on the leadership of the group as well as the divergent support for Obi and Tinubu, Fasoranti said: “I’m still the leader of Afenifere. Aferenifere has not endorsedObi. Weare endorsingJagaban( BolaAhmedTinubu) for the presidency. As you can see the trend, the approval and the acceptability. Youcouldseewhathappened when Tinubu came to meet me in Akure. Media carried the whole thing.

“Adebanjo does not have the capacity to warn me not to welcome Tinubu. Can he do that successfully? What happened was that Adebanjo took a stand and I took a stand. I didn’t call him and he didn’t call me. We neverspoke about the visit. Asyou cansee, Jagaban is accepted and we approve of him. Obi has no stand in our mind at all.”

Similarly, Adebanjo has insisted that he still stands byhisearlierpronouncement endorsing Obi. He said that while he would not want to be drawn into a controversy with Fasoranti, his endorsement of Obi on behalf of Afenifere was based purely on the principle of equity, fairness and justice.

It would be recalled Fasoranti became the leader of the group after the death of Abraham Adesanya, but voluntarily stepped down from being the leader of the organization in November 2015. In a resignation letter addressed to the Secretary General, Seinde Arogbofa, and made available to the media, Fasoranti said he was quitting thestageongrounds of old age. “Considering my age, effortsandselflessdedicationto my country, my state (Ondo), my political parties, my past leaders and my members in AfeniferebothinNigeriaand intheDiaspora, Iherebywish to inform you all that I have decided to step aside as leader of our great organization Afenifere,” he wrote.

In the letterwhich was also copied to other leaders of the group such as Ayo Adebanjo, Lanihun Ajayi, Olu Falae, Supo Sonibare and all state chairmen of Afenifere, the octogenarian noted that the group was formed to serve as an umbrella to be used to actualize the dream of a great nation and the Yoruba race. “Over the years, Yorubas have tried to focus on a common goal. Chief Awolowo tried to ensure the oneness of our people with a lot of efforts notwithstanding the challenges he faced in the process. Unfortunately, he passed on without actualising this dream,” Mr. Fasoranti said. “I joined Afenifere from inception with the following leaders of our race, Pa Onasanya, Alhaji Ganiyu Daodu, Pa Abraham Adesanya, Chief Ayo Adebanjo, Sir Olanihun Ajayi, Chief Sam Sonibare, Chief Bola Ige, Chief Wunmi Adegbonmire and so on. “The mantleof leadership fell on Late Pa Adekunle Ajasin and subsequently Pa Adesanya and then my humble self,” the letter also read.

 

