2023: Tinubu, Osinbajo, Amaechi, others battle for Buhari’s nod

As the 2023 general elections in the country is fast approaching, there appear to be high-level strategic lobbying by leading politicians, especially those believed to be close allies of President Muhammadu Buhari as they battle to succeed him as Nigeria's next President under the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2023.

As the 2023 general elections in the country is fast approaching, there appear to be high-level strategic lobbying by leading politicians, especially those believed to be close allies of President Muhammadu Buhari as they battle to succeed him as Nigeria’s next President under the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2023.

Probably what is being witnessed at the moment is the beginning of further development, as analysts have said that the flip side might be revealed after the National Convention of the ruling party before the party conducts its presidential primaries later in the year. The battle over who succeeds Buhari in 2023 has further led to a serious division within the ruling party as nobody is sure of what the coming months has in stock for the gladiators.

Aso Rock Villa in Abuja has since become a Mecca of sort as those who wish to succeed Buhari as the next President have been visiting the seat of power for his blessings so that they would be adopted as the anointed candidate. The question now is who will ‘Baba’ anoint as his successor as he has maintained defeaning silence over the matter? This is against the backdrop of the fact that Buhari should ordinarily be interested in who succeeds him for the sake of continuity. While some of the appointees have been put under suspense on whom to support because the body language of the President had not given any green light on the direction to go, some persons who are close to Buhari claimed that, going by his nature, he might not anoint anyone as he would prefer that all the aspirants pass through the democratic process in which the people will choose whoever they want.

This is also said to be affecting the forthcoming national convention of the party as a lot of underground moves are said to be going on about who would become the chairman of the party as he would be a deciding factor on who becomes the president on the long run.

Some sources said that the President has told everyone to carry his cross as he said he attempted to be elected President on three occasions without success only to succeed at the fourth time in 2015. It will be recalled that on January 10, 2022, the National Leader of the APC, and former governor of Lagos State, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, opened the floodgate of consultations as he met with Buhari in Aso Rock to inform him of his aspiration to contest for the 2023 presidential election. Some people have also said that the visit was to ask for Buhari’s support even though some power brokers within the Presidency have argued that Tinubu should continue to be a kingmaker rather than joining the bandwagon. We were informed that some elements in the ruling APC are working hard to ensure the enthronement of the Lagos politician as the next President.

Tinubu had said that it has been his lifelong ambition to be President of Nigeria. Shortly after Tinubu’s visit, the governor of Ebonyi State, Mr Dave Umahi, also went to meet the President to inform him of his intention to contest for the presidency in 2023 on the platform of the APC. Umahi became governor in 2015 on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and re-elected on the same platform in 2019, but he dumped the party for the APC in November 2020, claiming that PDP had not been fair to the South-East.

The Ebonyi governor said that despite the support the South-East had given to the PDP, it was against natural justice that the party should contemplate zoning its presidential ticket outside the region. It was gathered that the Umahi is in the good books of some top members of the APC and it is expected that he will be among those to be presented to Buhari for consideration.

A leading member of the APC and one of its founding members, Owelle Rochas Okorocha, is another aspirant who has presented his 2023 presidential ambition to Buhari. The former governor of Imo State and current senator representing Imo West visited the seat of power recently to tell the President that he is interested in taking over from him next year. Okorocha, like President Buhari, has been a regular aspirant and it is not certain he w he hopes to achieve his aim of convincing the party to field him at the polls.

Okorocha is close to many people from the North but he is having serious issues with his successor, Governor Hope Uzodimma, over who controls the APC structure in the state. Also in contention is Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo who is being projected by some APC stalwarts to succeed his boss. Although Osinbajo hasn’t made his interest public, some people have argued that the law professor and a Pastor with the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, has the qualities to take over from his boss having undergone tutelage for eight years and based on his performances and brilliance.

Some powerful forces from the North, including a former Director General of a Federal Government agency, and holders of key positions are said to be at the forefront of the Osinbajo for President project. While the body language of Buhari has never suggested that he is supporting anybody, some people have said that he might be comfortable to handover to his Vice President. But nobody knows if Osinbajo will contest the 2023 presidency or not despite the consultations organized by various support groups urging him to run and even the rumoured opening of his campaign office in Abuja recently.

A recent report that Osinbajo will declare his ambition to contest for the presidential election after the APC’s Convention was dismissed by his spokesperson, Laolu Akande, who said that the law professor had never made any pronouncement on when he is going to declare his ambition. Recall that it was Tinubu who nominated Osinbajo as Buhari’s running mate in 2015 after it became clear that he (Tinubu) couldn’t run with Buhari because of the belief that people would not support Muslim- Muslim ticket. Kogi State governor, Yahaya Bello is also believed to be nursing presidential bid in 2023.

Yahaya Bello has since gone to town with his ambition to replace Buhari in 2023 despite the agitations that power should shift to the South in 2023. Not a few groups have started campaigning for Yahaya Bello presidency on the premise that he would be representing the interest of the youths who many people believe should be allowed to rule the country from 2023. Senator Chris Ngige, current Minister of Labour and Employment, is also being touted as a successor of President Buhari. The former Anambra State governor and medical doctor by training has said that he would make his presidential ambition known in April after consultations with his political friends and associates. He is believed to have held several meetings with Buhari behind closed-doors, and no one can say if he has been anointed by the President as his successor.

Buhari had declined to mention his preferred candidate, saying that doing so might lead to the person’s elimination. A former governor of Rivers State and Minister of Transportation, Rt. Hon. Rotimi Amaechi, has also been rumoured in some quarters as the President’s preferred candidate. Sources within the Presidency claim that Amaechi is favoured to take over from the president in 2023.

Just recently, Amaechi was conferred with a chieftaincy title (Dan Amanar Daura, meaning Trusted Son of Daura) by the Daura Emirate of Katsina State, hometown of the President. The title has been interpreted to mean, ‘The Preferred’, ‘The Trustworthy’ and ‘The Face of Nigeria’s Future’. This has increased the rumour that Amaechi is the APC anointed candidate in the 2023 presidential election.

Amaechi, who was Chairman of Nigeria Governors Forum, NGF, when he was governor, was hosted by the First Lady, Dr. Aisha Muhammadu Buhari, after the conferment of the Daura chieftaincy title on him. Also in the forefront as a successor to Buhari is the Minister of Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola. Fashola is said to be among those close to the President and it is believed that he has performed well in office. A Presidency source said that Fashola is highly favoured by the President, who believes in his performances over the years, though Fashola has never made any pronouncement in this direction.

The Governor of Ekiti State, Dr. Kayode Fayemi is also being touted as Buhari’s successor. Sources said that the former Minister of Mines and Steel Development has the potentials to take over from Buhari in 2023. Fayemi is said to be close to the Chairman of the APC Caretaker Committee and governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni, the Chairman of the Progressive Governors Forum and governor of Kebbi State, Atiku Bagudu and the governor of Jigawa state, Mohammed Badaru. Many people have interpreted this to mean that Fayemi is well placed for the position as the aforementioned people have what it takes to influence the primaries of the party, when it eventually comes up later in the year. Despite all these, there are speculations that surprises might await the members of the APC as no one knows what would happen in the coming months.

Apart from Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu that has been going round the country to campaign for his ambition, the rest are either keeping quiet or waiting for the time, when it will be appropriate to embark on the campaign journey. What is on the minds of many members of the party is the Nation-al Convention slated for February 26 in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory. Certainly, many of the aspirants are waiting for the outcome of the convention before making moves.

A stalwart of the APC, who spoke exclusively with Saturday Telegraph, and gave his name as Adeolu Ezekiel, said that the APC would do the needful, when the time comes. Ezekiel allayed the fears of Nigerians that the convention would divide the party and that there might be issues towards the primaries. He maintained that the party knows how to resolve its crisis, adding that “we will cross the bridge when we get there.”

“Our party knows what to do to keep it united. We are not like our opponents, who are always at loggerheads. We will resolve any crisis that comes before, during and after the primaries. “I can assure you that we will have peaceful convention and presidential primaries and calm frayed nerves. “The processes will further unite us rather than divide us and we will maintain the lead at the general elections next year,” he said.

