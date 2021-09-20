2023: Tinubu our ‘Capo’ in the South, we’re waiting for his direction – Akeredolu

The Chairman of the Southern Governors’ Forum and Governor of Ondo State, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, has disclosed that the arrival of the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is being awaited in order for critical decisions to taken ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Akeredolu, who described the former Lagos State Governor as a ‘Capo’, said Tinubu is a leader in the South.

This was just as the governor said the amendments sought by the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) at the National Assembly on the controversial Value Added Tax will be killed at the State House of Assemblies.

The governor, who is also the Chairman of South West Governors’ Forum, stated this during an interview on Arise TV Sunday Talk Show hosted by Reuben Abati. Akeredolu reiterated the position of his colleagues on the issue of rational presidency between the North and South, as he emphasised that the governors were not interested in fielding any presidential candidate.

He added that his visit to Tinubu in London had nothing to do with the 2023 election, stressing that he was in London just to check on the former Lagos State governor.

