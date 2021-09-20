News

2023: Tinubu our ‘Capo’ in the South, we’re waiting for his direction – Akeredolu

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh AKURE Comment(0)

The Chairman of the Southern Governors’ Forum and Governor of Ondo State, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, has disclosed that the arrival of the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is being awaited in order for critical decisions to taken ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Akeredolu, who described the former Lagos State Governor as a ‘Capo’, said Tinubu is a leader in the South.

 

This was just as the governor said the amendments sought by the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) at the National Assembly on the controversial Value Added Tax will be killed at the State House of Assemblies.

 

The governor, who is also the Chairman of South West Governors’ Forum, stated this during an interview on Arise TV Sunday Talk Show hosted by Reuben Abati. Akeredolu reiterated the position of his colleagues on the issue of rational presidency between the North and South, as he emphasised that the governors were not interested in fielding any presidential candidate.

 

He added that his visit to Tinubu in London had nothing to do with the 2023 election, stressing that he was in London just to check on the former Lagos State governor.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

UN, EU initiative tasks FG on person’s living with disabilities

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

A Civil Society Organization (CSO), Women Advocates Research and Documentation Centre (WARDC) has called on CSOs working with marginalized groups in the country to hold public and private sectors to be accountable in dealing with person’s living with disabilities. Speaking at One-Day training for CSOs and marginalized groups on coordination mechanism and social accountability, founding […]
News Top Stories

FAAC: FG, states, LGs share N651.184bn for June

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The three tires of governments – federal, states and local government councils – shared N651.184 billion as share of federation revenue in June.   The virtual session conducted over the weekend was chaired by Accountant General of Federation, Mr. Idris Ahmed, a statement issued by AGF’s Director (Press), Henshaw Ogubike, said. In June, statutory revenue […]
News

Myanmar faces growing isolation as military tightens grip

Posted on Author Reporter

    Myanmar faced growing isolation on Thursday with increasingly limited internet services and its last private newspaper ceasing publication as the military built its case against ousted elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi. Nobel peace laureate Suu Kyi was overthrown and detained in a Feb. 1 military coup that triggered mass protests across the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica