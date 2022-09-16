2023: Tinubu, PCC unperturbed by NOI polls

The Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) of the party have said they are not in any way perturbed of the polls conducted by NOI, which has rated the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Mr. Peter Obi higher than all other candidates for next year’s election. The PCC stated this in a statement yesterday signed by Bayo Onanuga, Director, Media and Publicity. Onanuga said: “We are unperturbed by these dubious and unreliable statistics because our research shows that NOI Polls have been off the mark at critical election periods in recent times.” “The attention of the APC Presidential Campaign Council has been drawn to a poll conducted by the NOI polls which made wild and incredible permutations on the presidential elections.
