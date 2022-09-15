News

2023: Tinubu, PCC unperturbed over NOI polls

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim, Abuja Comment(0)

The Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) of the party have said they are not in any way perturbed of the polls conducted by NOI, which has rated the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Mr. Peter Obi higher than all other candidates for next year’s election.

The PCC stated this in a statement signed by Bayo Onanuga, Director, Media and Publicity.

Onanuga said: “We are unperturbed by these dubious and unreliable statistics because our research shows that NOI Polls have been off the mark at critical election periods in recent times.”

“The attention of the APC Presidential Campaign Council has been drawn to a poll conducted by the NOI polls which made wild and incredible permutations on the presidential elections.

“We are unperturbed by these dubious and unreliable statistics because our research shows that NOI Polls have been off the mark at critical election periods in recent times.”

Buttressing their indifference to the polls, PCC said: “For example, preparatory to the March 2015 presidential elections, NOI published in October 2014 the results of a ‘Viability Poll’ which used the concepts of Familiarity and Net Favourability Position to survey. In the results, NOI claimed that President Goodluck Jonathan has the best overall familiarity rating at 99% and Net Favourability Probability of ±25.

“By contrast, NOI dismissed the then All Progressives Congress candidate, Muhammadu Buhari as a ‘borderline candidate’ who needed ‘huge public relations’ to shore up his performance.

“But when the Nigerian people went to the polls, who won? The APC candidate and now President, Muhammadu Buhari.

“This is not the only instance when the NOI has turned its political bias in an election period to fraudulent statistics.”

 

Our Reporters

Leave a Reply

