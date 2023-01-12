2023: Tinubu promises industrial revolution in South East if elected

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has promised to make the southeast an industrial hub if elected president. Tinubu said he will make the region greater than what it used to be before if the Igbo vote for him to become the next Nigerian President. Speaking during a presidential rally held at the popular Michael Okpara Square, Enugu on Wednesday, Senator Tinubu urged the Igbo to collaborate with the federal government, if he is elected the next Nigerian President. The APC presidential candidate was making allusion to the statement by the Enugu State APC Chairman, Chief Ugochukwu Agballah, who recalled that Enugu as capital of the defunct Eastern Region, under the late Dr. Michael Okpara as the Premier, had the fastest growing economy in the whole of West Africa.

“If you elect me President, we can create industrial hub in Enugu, Abia, Imo, Ebonyi and Port Harcourt. Enugu will become an industrial hub greater than what it used to be before. “You Ndigbo have an incredible mineral resources to prepare your economic recovery,” Tinubu told the huge crowd. He added: “Nothing is impossible unless you don’t put your mind to it.

Together, there’s nothing that will stop us if we decide to make this Enugu State the regional business hub of Nigeria. Don’t wait for the white man to develop it for us.” In his speech, the South East zonal coordinator of the APC Presidential campaign and Governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodinma, said there was a need for the Igbo to renew their hope politically. He urged the Igbo not to play politics of exclusion which might not bring the desired results.

