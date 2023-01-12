News

2023: Tinubu promises industrial revolution in South East if elected

Posted on Author Kenneth Ofoma Comment(0)

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has promised to make the southeast an industrial hub if elected president. Tinubu said he will make the region greater than what it used to be before if the Igbo vote for him to become the next Nigerian President. Speaking during a presidential rally held at the popular Michael Okpara Square, Enugu on Wednesday, Senator Tinubu urged the Igbo to collaborate with the federal government, if he is elected the next Nigerian President. The APC presidential candidate was making allusion to the statement by the Enugu State APC Chairman, Chief Ugochukwu Agballah, who recalled that Enugu as capital of the defunct Eastern Region, under the late Dr. Michael Okpara as the Premier, had the fastest growing economy in the whole of West Africa.

“If you elect me President, we can create industrial hub in Enugu, Abia, Imo, Ebonyi and Port Harcourt. Enugu will become an industrial hub greater than what it used to be before. “You Ndigbo have an incredible mineral resources to prepare your economic recovery,” Tinubu told the huge crowd. He added: “Nothing is impossible unless you don’t put your mind to it.

Together, there’s nothing that will stop us if we decide to make this Enugu State the regional business hub of Nigeria. Don’t wait for the white man to develop it for us.” In his speech, the South East zonal coordinator of the APC Presidential campaign and Governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodinma, said there was a need for the Igbo to renew their hope politically. He urged the Igbo not to play politics of exclusion which might not bring the desired results.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

IG approves new dress code for police women

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani

In what appears as a dramatic turn in the Police Force, the Inspector General of Police, Mr. Usman Akali Baba, has approved the wearing of stud earrings, and headscarf under berets or peak caps, for women officers. Acting Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, who made the disclosure in a statement, Friday, said […]
News Top Stories

Depots embargo payment on petrol for marketers

Posted on Author Adeola Yusuf

…envisage N150 per litre price hike Sept official price delayed Fuel marketers, yesterday, heightened expectation of a marginal increase that could raise the retail price of premium motor spirit PMS) also known as petrol to N150 per litre for the month of September as they began to profiteer over delay in official price advisory for […]
News

Lagos by–election: APC ‘ll be victorious –Party Chieftain

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and former Chief of Staff to Abia State Government, Hon. Mascot Kalu has urged the electorate to vote en-masse for the APC candidates for Lagos East Senatorial District and Kosofe 2 state constituency, Mr Tokunbo Abiru and Hon. Obafemi Saheed respectively in the October 31, 2020 byelections. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica