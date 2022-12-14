News Top Stories

2023: Tinubu promises to end insecurity, boost food sufficiency in Kaduna

Posted on Author Baba Negedu Comment(0)

The All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate for the 2023 elections, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has promised to end the insecurity ravaging the country and Kaduna State in particular. Addressing supporters and party leaders at the APC presidential rally in Kaduna yesterday, Tinubu also said he would provide the enabling environment for food production and sufficiency. The APC standard-bearer also promised to provide jobs, create employment for the youths as well as boosts agriculture for food sufficiency, if given the opportunity to lead Nigeria in 2023. The presidential rally, which is the North West APC presidential campaign rally, also had in attendance governors and other stakeholders from the geo-political zone.

Tinubu expressed worry over insecurity across the country and vowed to eliminate all the bandits and kidnappers. The presidential candidate, who was turbaned as Dakaren Birnin Gwari (Great Warrior) on Monday evening by the Emir of Birnin Gwari, Malam Zubair Jibril Maigwari II during a visit to the palace, appealed to his supporters to ensure that they collect their permanent voter’s card (PVCs) to enable them cast their votes on election day. Tinubu said: “Kidnappers, terrorists, insurgents and killers who are causing insecurity in Kaduna will be eliminated when we come to power. “Governor Nasir el-Rufai has made Kaduna clean, and I am happy that he has a good successor by name Senator Uba Sani who will continue his good works.

“There is no doubt that every member of our party from councillor to the president will all come from APC in 2023. “Therefore, every one of you should go and collect his PVC to vote for APC massively on the election day. Go in peace with joy. We will make you a better citizen,” the former Lagos governor promised.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Singapore confirms first case of new coronavirus variant found in UK

Posted on Author Reporter

    Singapore has confirmed its first case of the new coronavirus variant found in the United Kingdom, the city-state said, while 11 others who were already in quarantine had returned preliminarily positive results for the new strain. All the cases, which were imported from Europe, had been placed in 14-day quarantine at dedicated facilities […]
News Top Stories

Taliban: Threat to Nigeria, Sahel heightens –Ex -ambassador to France, Fayomi

Posted on Author ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA

As the drama in Afghanistan begins to unfold following the takeover of the country by Taliban forces, a former Nigerian Ambassador to France and Monaco, Akin Fayomi, has said that Taliban coming back to power 20 years after their ouster portends bad news to Nigeria. However, he said it presents opportunity for Nigerian government to […]
News

Senate asks IGP to investigate Ekiti election violence

Posted on Author Chukwu David

The Senate, yesterday, asked the Inspector- General of Police, Adamu Muhammed, to order a full scale investigation into last Saturday’s violent disruption of Ekiti East Constituency 1 State Assembly bye – election, leading to the death of about three persons while many were injured. The apex legislative Assembly, made the resolution following a motion by […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica