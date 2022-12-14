2023: Tinubu promises to end insecurity, boost food sufficiency in Kaduna

The All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate for the 2023 elections, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has promised to end the insecurity ravaging the country and Kaduna State in particular. Addressing supporters and party leaders at the APC presidential rally in Kaduna yesterday, Tinubu also said he would provide the enabling environment for food production and sufficiency. The APC standard-bearer also promised to provide jobs, create employment for the youths as well as boosts agriculture for food sufficiency, if given the opportunity to lead Nigeria in 2023. The presidential rally, which is the North West APC presidential campaign rally, also had in attendance governors and other stakeholders from the geo-political zone.

Tinubu expressed worry over insecurity across the country and vowed to eliminate all the bandits and kidnappers. The presidential candidate, who was turbaned as Dakaren Birnin Gwari (Great Warrior) on Monday evening by the Emir of Birnin Gwari, Malam Zubair Jibril Maigwari II during a visit to the palace, appealed to his supporters to ensure that they collect their permanent voter’s card (PVCs) to enable them cast their votes on election day. Tinubu said: “Kidnappers, terrorists, insurgents and killers who are causing insecurity in Kaduna will be eliminated when we come to power. “Governor Nasir el-Rufai has made Kaduna clean, and I am happy that he has a good successor by name Senator Uba Sani who will continue his good works.

“There is no doubt that every member of our party from councillor to the president will all come from APC in 2023. “Therefore, every one of you should go and collect his PVC to vote for APC massively on the election day. Go in peace with joy. We will make you a better citizen,” the former Lagos governor promised.

