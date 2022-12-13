2023: Tinubu promises to end insecurity, boost food sufficiency in Kaduna

The All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate for the 2023 elections, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has promised to end the insecurity ravaging the country and Kaduna State in particular.

Addressing supporters and party leaders at the APC presidential rally in Kaduna Tuesday, Tinubu also said he would provide the enabling environment for food production and sufficiency.

The APC standard-bearer also promised to provide jobs, create employment for the youths as well as boosts agriculture for food sufficiency, if given the opportunity to lead Nigeria in 2023.

The presidential rally, which is the North West APC presidential campaign rally, also had in attendance governors and other stakeholders from the geo-political zone.

Tinubu expressed worry over insecurity across the country and vowed to eliminate all the bandits and kidnappers.

