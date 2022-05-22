2023: Tinubu promises to end terrorism, fix economy

Former governor of Lagos State and presidential aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Ahmed Bola Tinubu have promised to end terrorism in the country and unite the people for the peace, progress and prosperity of the nation if elected president.

He stated this in an interview with newsmen shortly after meeting with Nasarawa State delegates in Lafia at the weekend.

The presidential aspirant also promised that he would provide the desired leadership that would turn the nation’s diversity into a prosperous nation.

According to him, for the country to develop there was every need to fix the nation’s infrastructure and the economy, end terrorism and foster unite for the progress and prosperity of the nation.

The presidential hopeful said: “It is only in peace and progress that we can develop, it is only in unity that we can prosper and I will do that if I’m elected president.

“I will provide the desired leadership that will give Nigeria that peace we require for progress and prosperity. I will do what is necessary to bring about progress, peace and tranquillity to our country,” said Tinubu.

Tinubu said although power belongs to God and he gives power to whoever he chooses, saying he was confident of winning the party’s ticket and appealed to Nasarawa State delegates to support him.

