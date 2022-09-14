2023: Tinubu puts 20 hours of work daily for Nigeria’s problems – PCC

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council has said that the presidential candidate of the party, Asiwaju BolaTinubu puts in 20 hours of work daily, dismissing the insinuations that he is sick. The Council also said Tinubu is fitter than the presidential candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Atiku Abubakar and that of Labour Party (LP) Peter Obi. In a statement by Bayo Onanuga, the PCC said the allegation by Obi that Tinubu is sick and unfit should be disregarded. Onanuga said: “Incurable liar and presidential candidate of Labour Party Mr. Peter Obi expanded his catalogue of lies on Monday by playing the medical doctor, declaring Asiwaju Bola Tinubu as unwell for the presidency. “He even added most gratuitously that Asiwaju’s supporters are backing him for his money.

We find these statements unbecoming of a man who nurses the ambition to be Nigeria’s next President. “Since he is not Asiwaju’s doctor and is not privy to his medical record, Obi has again disgracefully elevated what has for long been a beer parlor gossip and social media lie being propagated by his IPOB supporters. Obi in his characteristic manner is amplifying falsehood which should not have a place in decent political campaign. “We believe that political leaders should be guided in their utterances and be sticklers for the truth, but Obi has thrown all caution to the wind, pronouncing on issues he has no moral and professional competence to make a judgment call on.”

