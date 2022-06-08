Top Stories

2023: Tinubu set to emerge as APC candidate

Felix Nwaneri

As voting commenced early hours of Wednesday at the All Progressives Congress {APC) Special National Convention to elect the party’s presidential candidate for the 2023 presidential candidate, indications are that the National Leader of the party, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, will emerge without much contest.

This is as most of thes aspirants withdrew from the contest and supported  the former governor of Lagos State.

Among those who withdrew for Tinubu at Eagle Square venture of APC presidential primary election are a former Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Godswill Akpabio, former governor of Ogun State, Ibikunle Amosun and the governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi.

Others are the governor of Jigawa State, Mohammed Badaru; Senator Ajayi Boroffice and a former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Dimeji Bankole.

The aspirants said they withdrew for the former governor of Lagos State because what it takes to win the presidential election for the ruling party.

 

