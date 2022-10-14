2023: Tinubu/Shettima support group empowers 100 school girls in Lagos

Empowerment

Ahead of the 2023 general election, different support groups for the presidential candidates are working assiduously to reach their target audience and empower them. These groups have moved from the urban centres to the hinterlands to interact with the rural dwellers regarding the needs and expectations of their candidates. In Lagos State, various support groups for the actualization of the presidential ambition of Bola Ahmed Tinubu are canvassing more supporters for the former governor of the state. One such group is the Gbaja 4 Tinubu/Shettima Presidency Project 2023, which is being supported by the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila. The group on Tuesday, October 11, trained 100 selected student girls from New-Era Girls Secondary School and Clegg’s Girls Grammar School Surulere, Lagos, on how to make reusable sanitary pads to help bridge the gap of positive social inclusion occasioned by an inability to purchase the orthodox sanitary pad.

Policy thrust

Speaking at the flag-off of the training scheme, the national coordinator of the group, Lukman Oyewole, said the group will also train 100,000 girls across the country. He said the group would donate 1,000 reusable pads to indigent girls across schools in Surulere, Constituency 1. Oyewole said, “With a population of about 21 million girls between the age 0-19 years here in Nigeria, out of a whopping 101 million National Female Population, we have on hand a very potent human capital resource that must be well harnessed with the right education, skills set and moral rectitude to navigate well as a member of the digital generation, thereby helping to build our great nation, Nigeria. “Yes, there are enormous challenges, but we must be quick to transform these challenges into opportunities that must be well explored to the advantage of these young angels of God. “We must as a result of urgency and expediency create robust policy shifts, improve Legislation and the right synergy across all relevant stakeholders to ensure a virile girl-child development framework, that will stem the tide of non-education of the girl-child, female genital mutilation, teenage pregnancy, abortion, drugs and substances abuse, domestic violence, human trafficking, prostitution, amongst many other vices and inhibitors.”

Digital generation

According to Oyewole, the training scheme was designed to celebrate the girls on the 2022 International Day of the Girl Child. “The International Day of the Girl Child with the theme, ‘Digital Generation, Our Generation,’ project stems from our belief that the girl children remain our indefatigable pre-requisite to having a vibrant society. “This fact is well corroborated by the 2 holy books…with the popular saying; to build a nation, is to build the girl child, while the very essence of having procreation sustained in the world is only guaranteed by the existence of the girl child.”

Direct intervention

Apart from the project, Oyewole said the group over the last three years has successfully carried out direct interventions on education, healthcare, capacity building and welfare, impacting about 100,000 pupils, children, youth, women and families, across the country. He said, “November 22 and 23 2019, we carried out education and healthcare support for about 10,000 school pupils in Surulere Constituency 1 of Lagos State. And on December 3, 2019, we organized scholarship and empowerment of persons living with disabilities to commemorate International Day for Persons Living with Disabilities.

“On February 28, 2020, free eyeglasses to 300 school pupils in Surulere Constituency 1 were carried and on May 20, 2020, food items, toiletries, and sanitisers were also donated to 500 households at Durumi IDP Camp Abuja. Likewise, on June 25, 2021, we enrolled 40 outof- school children in commemoration of Mr Speaker’s birthday at Karonmajiji Disabled Community FCT Abuja.”

Recognition of women

On her part, the wife of the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Salamatu Gbajabiamila, said the country cannot achieve the success it desires unless it builds a nation where women are empowered to pursue their highest dreams and reach their maximum potential. She said, “I believe that our country Nigeria cannot achieve the success we desire unless we build a nation where women are empowered to pursue their highest dreams and reach their maximum potential.

“To achieve such a society, we have to make sure that girls across the country have access to education and healthcare. We have to create opportunities for women to thrive in politics and commerce. And we must ensure that the laws of our land do not take away the rights of women and girls to participate fully in every sector of our national life.

Increased quota

“Across the country, there is increased recognition that gender equity is not a women’s issue. It is a matter that goes to the heart of who we are as a nation, but more importantly, who we hope to be – a country where peace and justice reign. “Research across the country has shown a significant relationship between dropout rates for teenage girls and the onset of their menstrual cycle. This has been attributed to the absence of personal care resources and the lack of public sanitation facilities for girls. This is unacceptable in the 21st cen-tury and a country like ours. “We have gathered today to provide personal care resources and information to help our daughters better care for their bodies and physical well-being. This is of the highest importance because physical well-being is necessary to achieve all the other ambitions our daughters hold for themselves.

Moral support

“But we need to do more. We need to encourage local and state governments to prioritise issues affecting the healthcare of women and girls. In our personal capacities, we need to help the young girls around us as they emerge into womanhood. “In my travels across the country, I am often amazed at the innovation, resilience, and brilliance shown by our nation’s young girls in different spheres of life. I have often imagined how much more can be achieved with a little support and investment. “Today we will also flag off vocational skills training to empower young girls with skills that allow them to earn a good living and achieve financial independence. This is a worthy effort, and by the grace of almighty God, we will continue in this regard in every way that we can, both within government and as individuals in our private capacity. “I congratulate all our nation’s girls on this year’s International Day of the Girl Child. I encourage you to continue to reach for the stars, never wavering from the sure knowledge that the power to reinvent the world is yours.”

