2023: Tinubu shuns, Dogara, Lawal, in PCC list

Respite is yet to return to the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) as the party has left out some of its key members and Chieftains in the PCC list that was released Friday night.

Pertinent also to state that the released list had some members of the party given positions beneath the status on the party and their zones.

Such persons include former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Ameachi and former Governor of Imo State, Senator Rochas Okorocha.

Among those left out of the Campaign Council list were: the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo; former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Engr. Babachir Lawal; Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha; former Speaker, House of Representatives, Hon. Yakubu Dogora; former Minister of State for Education, Emeka Nwajiuba and the Director General of Voice of Nigeria, VON Osita Okechukwu.

Osinbajo and Nwajiuba contested against the APC Presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the Special National Convention of the party held on June 8.

Babachir Lawal, Boss Mustapha and Yakubu Dogora have stood against the Muslim-Muslim tickets of the party, stating that they would mobilize the Northern Christians against APC and its Presidential candidate.

Osita Okechukwu, the Director General VON had spoken against Tinubu contesting the Presidential ticket of APC.

Okechukwu had asked Tinubu as a National Leader to support an APC Presidential candidate from the South East or South South.

However, in a swift reaction the Presidential Campaign Council has said that there was no issue between the campaign council and those left out.

According to the spokesperson of the PCC and Minister of State for Labour and Productivity, Festus Keyamo, the Vice President and the SGF were left out of the campaign council on the instructions of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Keyamo, in the statement he issued in Abuja said, “Our attention has been drawn to some stories making the rounds that there may be something amiss within the family of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the name of our own revered and respected Vice-President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, is not included in the list of the Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Council.

“Nothing can be farther from the facts. For the avoidance of doubt, President Muhammadu Buhari is the Chairman of the Campaign Council. As a result, Mr. President has specifically directed that the Vice-President and the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr. Boss Mustapha should be left out of the Campaign Council to concentrate on the governance of the country and administration of government. As a responsible Party and Government, all the key functionaries of government cannot abandon their positions for electioneering campaigns. The APC has the mandate of the Nigerian people to administer the country on their behalf at least till May, 29, 2023, and this we intend to do with all sense of responsibility.”

In the 422-member list chaired by President Muhammadu Buhari, the sacked Managing Director of Nigeria Ports Authority (NPA) Hadza Bala Usman was appointed Deputy Director General.

Bala was the Director of Finance in the 2019 APC PCC. She was sacked on allegations of misappropriation of funds after the 2019 elections.

The Presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu retained the position of Director of Finance for himself through Wale Edun, a former Commissioner of Finance, Lagos State.

It was alleged that Tinubu had pushed for Edun to be made Minister of Finance in 2015 but did not sail through.

Deputy Chairmen of the PCC are: APC Presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the party’s National Chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu.

The Vice Presidential candidate of the party, Senator Kashim Shettima is the Vice Chairman of the Council.

The council list, which is segmented, has APC National Working Committee (NWC) members, governors, Minister, APC founding fathers, Senators, House of Representatives members and candidates as members.

Entertainers like Zack Orji, Kosoko and other 22 film actors were included

