2023: Tinubu Support Group inaugurates grassroots mobilisers

Ahead of the 2023 presidential election, the Lagos State chapter of the Tinubu Support Organisation, TSO, on Thursday inaugurated various directorates and directors to pilot the affairs of the organisation in Lagos State.

The group also said that the best man to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari is the former Lagos State governor and National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, saying that it is high time Nigerians came together to persuade him to contest for the 2023.

The inauguration, which was held at WaterCress Event Centre, in Ikeja, had in attendance the Director-General of the TSO, Hon Aminu Suleiman; SA to Sanwo-Olu on Chieftaincy Affairs, Hon Bayo Osiyemi, who represented the Chief of Staff to the Lagos State governor; Chairman of the Lagos State Universal Basic Education Board, Hon Wahab Alawiye-King; SA on Islamic Affairs to Sanwo-Olu, Hon Abdullahi Jebe, Lagos State Commissioner for Waterfront Infrastructure, Arch Kabiru Ahmed Abdullahi and the elder brother to Governor Sanwo-Olu, Bayo Sanwo-Olu among other dignitaries.

Speaking after the inauguration, Lagos State Coordinator of TSO, Otunba Akin C. Ibesanmi insisted that putting sentiments apart Tinubu has paid his dues in Nigerian political secene. He added that his competence and acumen are never in doubt, adding that the former has proved over and over that he has the midas touch to take Nigeria to greater heights.

He disclosed that the Directorate being inaugurated are the various departments of the organisation, “saddled with the responsibilities of driving the activities of the group at the grassroots”.

Meanwhile, the highlights of the programme was the administration of oath of office on the directors of the various directorates and their deputies; as well as devotion of invited guests with the TSO pin.

