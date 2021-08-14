2023: Tinubu Support Organisation unfolds grassroots mobilisers

Ahead of the 2023 presidential election, the Lagos State chapter of the Tinubu Support Organisation, (TSO), has inaugurated various directorates and directors to mobilse Nigerians from the grassroots for the actualisation of the former governor of Lagos State quest to be president of Nigeria.

The group also said that the best man to succeed President Muahhamdu Buhari is the National Leader of the All Progressive Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, saying that it is high time Nigerians came together to persuade him to contest for the 2023. Speaking after the inauguration, the Lagos State Coordinator of TSO, Otunba Akin Ibesanmi, insisted that putting sentiments apart, Tinubu has paid his dues in Nigerian political scene. He added that his competence and acumen are never in doubt, stressing that the former governor has proved over and over that he has the Midas touch to take Nigeria to greater heights. Ibesanmi said that: “Former governor of Lagos State and National Leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, as you are all aware has yet to throw his hat into the ring for the Nigerian Presidency, but as a pressure group, TSO is hereby pressuring the Jagaban of Borgu to start thinking in that direction, if he has not given it a thought.”

