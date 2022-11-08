2023: Tinubu targets 25m farmers

Ahead of the 2023 general election, presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Ahmed Bola Tinubu, has disclosed that, if elected as the president in 2023, he will ensure full revival of the agricultural sector to boost local food production.

He stated this yesterday at a town hall meeting with the Agro Commodity Groups from the 19 northern states held in Minna, the Niger State capital, adding that of the millions of farmers that will be empowered nationwide, over 25 million are expected to vote for his candidature.

According to him, “the Bank of Agriculture would be restructured to enable farmers have easy access to loans while animal husbandry would also be enhanced to ensure food sufficiency.

“We will be ready to implement all our programmes and keep our promises to you farmers. You are the life-line of the nation. “My government would do everything possible to curb importation of food and encourage local production and exportation through improved farming activities as well as curbing the phenomenon of climate change that is causing flooding and destroying farms across the country.”

While lamenting the level of damage done by flooding across the country, the APC presidential candidate said: “I sympathise with those who have been victims of flooding.”

Furthermore, he said he understood the challenges facing the agricultural sector and farmers, adding: “I have plans to work towards achieving a complete overhauling of the sector for the survival of our country.”

Tinubu used the occasion to appoint the Kebbi State Governor, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, as the chairman of the committee that would fashion out blueprint for the revival of the agricultural sector in the country.

