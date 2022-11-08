News Top Stories

2023: Tinubu targets 25m farmers

Posted on Author Daniel Atori, MINNA Comment(0)

Ahead of the 2023 general election, presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Ahmed Bola Tinubu, has disclosed that, if elected as the president in 2023, he will ensure full revival of the agricultural sector to boost local food production.

He stated this yesterday at a town hall meeting with the Agro Commodity Groups from the 19 northern states held in Minna, the Niger State capital, adding that of the millions of farmers that will be empowered nationwide, over 25 million are expected to vote for his candidature.

According to him, “the Bank of Agriculture would be restructured to enable farmers have easy access to loans while animal husbandry would also be enhanced to ensure food sufficiency.

“We will be ready to implement all our programmes and keep our promises to you farmers. You are the life-line of the nation. “My government would do everything possible to curb importation of food and encourage local production and exportation through improved farming activities as well as curbing the phenomenon of climate change that is causing flooding and destroying farms across the country.”

While lamenting the level of damage done by flooding across the country, the APC presidential candidate said: “I sympathise with those who have been victims of flooding.”

Furthermore, he said he understood the challenges facing the agricultural sector and farmers, adding: “I have plans to work towards achieving a complete overhauling of the sector for the survival of our country.”

Tinubu used the occasion to appoint the Kebbi State Governor, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, as the chairman of the committee that would fashion out blueprint for the revival of the agricultural sector in the country.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

2023: Buhari pledges commitment to fair, peaceful elections

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has stressed his commitment to conducting a free, fair and credible election in 2023. Buhari said this Thursday when he received an All Progressives Congress (APC) aspirant vying for the Kano Central senatorial seat, Senator Basheer Lado. Briefing State House Correspondents after his meeting with the President, Lado said: “As you are […]
News

Army: Colonel dies after ambush by BHTs in Borno

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani, Abuja

An ambush by suspected Boko Haram Terrorists (BHTs) within the Sabon Gari-Wajiroko general area of Borno State, has resulted in the death of a senior officer involved in the ongoing counter-insurgency operations, Col. DC Bako. The senior officer was said to be leading a patrol operation to clear the terrorist elements from the said area, when his […]
News

Wike: Power centralisation, bane of Africa’s devt

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha

The Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, has described the centralisation of power and a personalised system of governance as the bane of development in Nigeria and Africa in general, Wike said if the government system in Nigeria and the rest of Africa is not right, it will be difficult to achieve human security, noting […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica