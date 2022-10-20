News

2023: Tinubu to adopt ‘Renewed Hope’ as campaign slogan

Barring any change of decision, the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) would adopt “renewed Hope as it’s campaign slogan for the 2023 Presidential election. A member of the campaign council revealed this to New Telegraph. In 2015, the Presidential campaign slogan of APC was “change’ and in 2019 it was “NextLevel.”

The Campaign slogan, manifesto and comprehensive list would be revealed and launched by the President, Muhammadu Buhari on Friday. The Presidential Campaign source also revealed that membership of the campaign council would be up to 8, 000. The earlier number released for the campaign council was 420 members and this was kicked against by some stakeholders and Chieftains. To increase the numbers, the members of the PCC, the National Working Committee (NWC) and the governors of APC met severally.

 

