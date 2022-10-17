2023: Tinubu to face Northern elders, leaders

Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, p r e s i d e n t i a l candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) will today face the Northern leaders in the bid for his presidential ambition.

This would be the first time the APC presidential candidate would be meeting such dea group having skipped the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) and the Lagos Chamber of Commerce platforms.

The Northern leaders had said that they would engage the four major presidential candidates to know their visions for the North.

It would be recalled that the presidential candidate of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar appeared before the leaders over the weekend.

Announcing the scheduled meeting with the Northern leaders, the Tinubu Media Office, in a statement signed by Tunde Rahman said: “The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, will tomorrow (Monday) honour the invitation of leaders from northern Nigeria under the auspices of Arewa Joint Committee for an interactive session.

“The meeting is part of a wider interaction with selected presidential candidates to discuss their plans for the region, ahead of the 2023 general elections.

“The event, which is held at the Arewa House in Kaduna, is organised by a coalition of six groups and institutions from the North. They include the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), Sir Ahmadu Bello Memorial Foundation, Northern Elders Forum (NEF), Arewa House, Jam’iyyar Matan Arewa and Arewa Research and Development Project.

“A statement by Tinubu Media Office on Sunday said the APC presidential candidate would attend the event as part of his decision to engage all segments of the Nigerian society with his campaign message of hope, national unity and prosperity.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...