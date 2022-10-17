News Top Stories

2023: Tinubu to face Northern elders, leaders

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim Abuja Comment(0)

Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, p r e s i d e n t i a l candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) will today face the Northern leaders in the bid for his presidential ambition.

This would be the first time the APC presidential candidate would be meeting such  dea group having skipped the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) and the Lagos Chamber of Commerce platforms.

The Northern leaders had said that they would engage the four major presidential candidates to know their visions for the North.

 

It would be recalled that the presidential candidate of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar appeared before the leaders over the weekend.

Announcing the scheduled meeting with the Northern leaders, the Tinubu Media Office, in a statement signed by Tunde Rahman said: “The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, will tomorrow (Monday) honour the invitation of leaders from northern Nigeria under the auspices of Arewa Joint Committee for an interactive session.

“The meeting is part of a wider interaction with selected presidential candidates to discuss their plans for the region, ahead of the 2023 general elections.

“The event, which is held at the Arewa House in Kaduna, is organised by a coalition of six groups and institutions from the North. They include the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), Sir Ahmadu Bello Memorial Foundation, Northern Elders Forum (NEF), Arewa House, Jam’iyyar Matan Arewa and Arewa Research and Development Project.

“A statement by Tinubu Media Office on Sunday said the APC presidential candidate would attend the event as part of his decision to engage all segments of the Nigerian society with his campaign message of hope, national unity and prosperity.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

FG warns against consequences of aviation workers joining ASUU solidarity protest

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja

The Federal Government has warned that there would be serious security consequences if the aviation workers should join the planned Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) solidarity protest scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday next week against the protracted strike by university-based unions. The government equally described the planned protest as not only illegal but unhelpful to efforts […]
News Top Stories

…his legacies’ll remain reference point in oil, gas industry, int’l dev’t –Buhari

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that the legacy left behind by the former Secretary- General of the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), Mohammed Barkindo, would remain a reference point in the oil and gas industry, international development and the environment sector. In a release by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, the President in his tribute […]
News

2023 poll: Why PDP should consider Austin – Group

Posted on Author Deborah Ocheni

A group, the Dekina/ Bassa Youths Vanguard, a supportive group of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has tasked the party’s leadership not to toy with the option of giving the House of Representatives ticket to Usman Okai Austin. Speaking with New Telegraph in Abuja yesterday, the group said they deemed Austin vibrant to propel the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica