2023: Tinubu to improve Buhari’s programmes, projects – Keyamo

Anayo Ezugwu

The spokesperson of the Bola Tinubu Campaign Organisation, Festus Keyamo (SAN), has said that the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) will improve on the programmes and projects of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration if elected next year.

Speaking on Arise Television, the Minister of State for Labour, said Buhari has recorded successes in the fight against insecurity which Tinubu would improve upon.

Keyamo said: “We have a different candidate from President Buhari now and I believe that he would improve on the programmes and projects of Buhari’s administration because the government is a continuum.

“Tinubu would look at the successes Buhari recorded in the fight against insecurity and improve on it. He will also bring his ideas to improve on the new issues especially banditry and other new security challenges.”

Keyamo faulted the Arise News Morning Show team for misquoting him. He said the team had lied against him and misrepresented him.

