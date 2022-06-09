2023: Tinubu to square up against Atiku, Obi, Kwankwaso

…as he floors Osinbajo, Amaechi, Lawan, others to win APC presidential ticket by landslide

National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, yesterday, emerged the presidential candidate of the party for the 2023 general election, after defeating 13 other aspirants in a keenly contested primary election. Tinubu’s emergence as the candidate of the APC has set the stage for him to battle former Vice President Atiku Abubakar for the country’s number one position in the February 25, 2023, presidential election.

Atiku, who was PDP’s presidential candidate in the 2019 elections, polled 371 votes todefeathismajorchallenger, Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, who garnered 237 votes in the contest for the presidential ticket of the main opposition party. Other notable candidates Tinubu will face in the forthcoming presidential election include a former governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi of Labour Party (LP) and ex-governor of Kano State, Rabiu Kwankwaso of New Nigeria Peoples Party (NPPP).

Tinubu, a former governor of Lagos State, polled 1,271 votes to defeat his closest rival, a former governor of Rivers State and immediate past Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, with a wide margin at the justconcluded APC Convention. Amaechi had 316 votes, a difference of 955 votes. Vice President Yemi Osinbajo placed a distant third with 235 votes, while the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, polled 152 votes to take the fourth position. Kogi State governor, Yahaya Bello, polled 47 votes, while hisEbonyiStatecounterpart, Dave Umahi, polled 38 votes.

Cross River State governor, Ben Ayade, garnered 37 votes. A former governor of Zamfara State, Ahmed Sani Yerima, was able to poll 14 votes. Two immediate past ministers, Ogbonnaya Onu (Science and Technology) and Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba (ex-minister of State for Education), had one vote apiece. Three of the aspirants, Pastor Tunde Bakare of The Citadel Global Community Church, Tein Jack-Rich and Ike Obasi Mokelu were unable to get any vote.

A total of 2,203 delegates out 2,340 expected at the APC presidentialprimaryelection were accredited, with 13 of their votes declared invalid. Chairman of the APC National Convention Election Management Committee, Governor Abubakar Bagudu of Kebbi State, who announced the result of the presidentialprimaryelection held between Tuesday and yesterday at the EagleSquare, Abuja, declared Tinubu the presidential candidate of the ruling party in the forthcoming general election.

The APC national leader wassubsequentlyhandedthe symbolic flag as the standard bearer of the party by the APC National Chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu. Among chieftains of the ruling party, who witnessed the event include President Muhammadu Buhari. A total of 23 aspirants out of the 27, who purchased the N100 million Nomination and Expression of Interest forms for the APC presidential ticket , were clearedforthe primary election. However, nine withdrew from the contest at the convention ground to back Tinubu.

They were Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi; immediate past Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio; Senators AjayiBorrofficeandIbikunle Amosum; a former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Dimeji Bankole, and the only female aspirant, Uju Ohanenye. Two others, who withdrew from the race, were former President of the Senate, Ken Nnamani, and Pastor Nicholas Nwagbo. While Nnamani pulled out over what he described as personal reason, Nwagbo steppeddown to support Vice President Osinbajo. There was wild jubilation immediately Tinubu was declared winner of the presidential primary election at exactly 2.20 pm yesterday by hissupporters, whothronged theEagleintheirnumbers. A popularsong, whichsupporters of the APC national leader are known for “On your mandate we shall stand,” rented the air. Tinubu, in his acceptance speech, not only stressed that the ensuing contest between the APC and PDP will be one of competing visions, but maintained that the ruling party must defeat the opposition’s reactionary ideals.

He immediately extended theOlivebranchtothosewho contested the shadow poll with him even as he noted that the stiff and bold competition they offered has made APC stronger, while making him better. His words: “Because of your democratic exertion, this convention shall be recorded as a shining moment in the evolution of our party and the life of our nation.

“I must thank you all for making me the standard bearer of our progressive party. And I humbly accept the nomination of this convention to be the presidential candidateof ourenlightened, humanitarian and great party, the All Progressives Congress. “I also offer my sincere gratitude to President Buhariforhis calm andprudent leadership throughout this process. I thank him, also, for his steadfast determination to ensure a level playing field and a free and fair primary process for every aspirant. Without him, I would not be standing here today as the new flag bearer of Nigeria’s ruling party.”

Tinubu, whoalsothanked the party’s governors for what he described as “their invaluablecontributiontointernal democracy and unity,” also thanked the delegates for reposing confidence in him. “I will prove that your choice was a wise one. You have moved our party and country towards its best future. On your mandate I shall stand,” he said. To his fellow aspirants, he said: “It is a difficult thing to run for president. The stiff and bold competition you offered made our party stronger and made me better.

I must say a special word of thankstothesevenaspirants, who chose to step down their personal ambitions for the good of the party and the unity of our purpose. “The competition is now over. Those who did not support me, you have nothing to fear. I hold no grudges or grievances. Let us each agree to join hands in defeatingthePDPandbeatingback our common foes of poverty, terror and violence.

We now have a date with destiny in February 2023. Let us win, so that Nigeria can become the nation it is intended to be.” He acknowledged that the country faces serious problems at the moment, but said that he believes that Nigerians have it within them to reach their finest destiny.

“With help from God, we shall make this nation better for the generations to come,” he said. He added: “President Muhamamdu Buhari has already laid a solid foundationinsecurity, economy, and anti-corruption. Wewillbuild upon this for the salvation of our people.” He promised economic reforms to tackle poverty; provision of meaningful education and jobs for the youth; new opportunities in the FINTECH sector, the creative and entertainment industries, digital skills and other areas. Healsocharged Nigerians on the need to muster collective strength to conquer terrorism, kidnapping, and violent evil of any form. He said, “Our better, more progressivevisionof Nigeria shall secure a better society for all Nigerians. May this be our task arising from this convention. Letnothing stand in the way of our achieving a more just society and a greater Nigeria.”

