2023: Tinubu unveils 80-page Renewed Hope action plan

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, will today unveil an 80-page campaign Action Plan tagged: “Renewed Hope 2023.” The Director, Media and Publicity Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), Bayo Onanuga, stated this in a press release made available yesterday Onanuga also said that President Muhammadu Buhari would inaugurate the Council members at the Aso Villa. It would be recalled that Daily Telegraph had reported yesterday that the campaign slogan of the APC Presidential candidate is “Renewed Hope.”

Onanuga, in his statement said: “President Muhammadu Buhari will lead governors, National Working Committee members and other leaders of the party to the inauguration of the Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) of the party on Friday afternoon at the State House Banquet Hall in Abuja. “At the event, which signals the formal launch of the party’s campaign season, the presidential candidate of the party, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his running mate Senator Kashim Shettima will unveil their Action Plan for the transformation of the country.

“The 80-page document, containing multi-sectoral policy options, is tagged ‘Renewed Hope 2023 – Action Plan for a Better Nigeria’.” According to the document, the former Lagos State governor will prioritise National Security, Economy, Agriculture, Power, Oil and Gas, Transportation and Education, if elected as President Buhari’s successor next February. Tinubu also outlines policy options for Healthcare, Digital Economy, Women Empowerment, Judicial Reform, Federalism/ Decentralisation of Power and Foreign Policy.

He promises huge investment in Sports Entertainment and Culture, Youth Empowerment and Entrepreneurship, to expand jobs and opportunities for millions of Nigerian youths. Tinubu also promises to continue and expand the massive Social Investment Programmes of the Buhari administration. In his foreword to the document, Tinubu says that his plans were conceived after travelling the length and breadth of the country and listening to people from different life strata. “Our nation’s history affirms that our people constitute our most valuable treasure. Whether the hardworking farmer, the industrious market woman, the dynamic young entrepreneur or the hopeful child, Nigerian people rank among the best anywhere. They excel in every aspect of human endeavour when given a fair chance.

“Senator Shettima and I have traversed every part of our beloved nation, listening to the concerns of our fellow citizens. Young and old, poor and rich, educated and uneducated, Christian and Muslim; all have expressed their views and concerns. People do not seek superficial answers to hard questions. Nor do they want the broken, unimaginative, failed promises repackaged and fed to them again. They want true and innovative solutions which address the challenging realities of today.

“Our party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) was founded on the premise that the people of our beloved country are entitled to the benefits that only progressive good governance can procure.” According to the APC Presidential candidate, having listened to the yearnings of the people, he is emboldened to change their stories for good the same way he did in Lagos State as governor for eight years while putting together the best team. On security which he affirms to be the “bedrock of a prosperous and democratic society”, Tinubu says his administration will make it a fundamental responsibility to protect the lives and property of its citizens by mobilising the country’s national security, military and law enforcement assets to protect all Nigerians from danger and from the fear of danger.

“The current government has made important inroads. When it came into office, the Buhari government met situation in which terrorists had planted their flags and claimed Nigerian territory as their own. The Buhari government eliminated these incursions against our national sovereignty, bringing peace to many areas. Thousands of formerly displaced people have returned home to rebuild their lives. On the nation’s economy, the APC Presidential Candidate assures Nigerians that his administration will focus on massive and unprecedented 4th industrial revolution, helping the youth to be transformed from job seekers to job providers.

