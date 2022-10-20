News

2023: Tinubu unveils 80 pages of Renewed Hope action plan

Posted on

… As Buhari inaugurates APC’s PCC

The Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu will on Friday unveil an 80-page campaign Action Plan tagged: “Renewed Hope 2023.”

The Director, Media and Publicity Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), Bayo Onanuga stated this in a press release made available Thursday

Onanuga also said that President Muhammadu Buhari would inaugurate the Council members at the Aso Villa.

It would be recalled that Daily Telegraph had reported Thursday that the campaign slogan of the APC Presidential candidate is “Renewed Hope.”

Onanuga, in his statement said: “President Muhammadu Buhari will lead governors, National Working Committee members and other leaders of the party to the inauguration of the Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) of the party on Friday afternoon at the State House Banquet Hall in Abuja.

“At the event, which signals the formal launch of the party’s campaign season, the presidential candidate of the party, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his running mate Senator Kashim Shettima will unveil their Action Plan for the transformation of the country.

“The 80-page document, containing multi-sectoral policy options, is tagged ‘Renewed Hope 2023 – Action Plan for a Better Nigeria’.”

According to the document, the former Lagos State governor will prioritise National Security, Economy, Agriculture, Power, Oil and Gas, Transportation and Education, if elected as President Buhari’s successor next February.

Tinubu will also outline policy options for Healthcare, Digital Economy, Women Empowerment, Judicial Reform, Federalism/Decentralisation of Power and Foreign Policy.

 

