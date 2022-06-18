2023: Tinubu vows to run issue-focused campaigns

The flag bearer of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwanu Bola Tinubu, has vowed to run an issue-focused campaigns ahead of the February 2023 Presidential election.

The ruling party’s candidate, in an appreciation letter to President Muhammadu Buhari, which was made available to newsmen by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, Saturday, hailed the president for his neutrality in the conduct of the June 6-7, 2022 APC Presidential Primary held in Abuja where he eventually emerged the winner.

Tinubu, who promised to carry his co-contestants and stakeholders along in the race with a view to going into the general elections as a united party, said Buhari’s conduct ahead of the primaries indicated that he had no preferred candidate even when he had the privilege of choosing a succeessor.

Recalling the process leading to the formation of the APC where no one spoke about tribe and religion in 2013/2014 but focused on how to salvage the country, Tinubu said the sense of purpose, composure, and maturity the President demonstrated in the weeks and months preceding the primary elections of the party was admirable.

