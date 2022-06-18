News

2023: Tinubu vows to run issue-focused campaigns

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja

The flag bearer of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwanu Bola Tinubu, has vowed to run an issue-focused campaigns ahead of the February 2023 Presidential election.

The ruling party’s candidate, in an appreciation  letter to President Muhammadu Buhari, which was made available to newsmen by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, Saturday, hailed the president for his neutrality in the conduct of the June 6-7, 2022 APC Presidential Primary held in Abuja where he eventually emerged the winner.

Tinubu, who promised to carry his co-contestants and stakeholders along in the race with a view to going into the general elections as a united party, said Buhari’s conduct ahead of the primaries indicated that he had no preferred candidate even when he had the privilege of choosing a succeessor.

Recalling the process leading to the formation of the APC where no one spoke about tribe and religion in 2013/2014 but focused on how to salvage the country, Tinubu said the sense of purpose, composure, and maturity the President demonstrated in the weeks and months preceding the primary elections of the party was admirable.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Flood: Catholic Priest, two others drown in Bayelsa

Posted on Author Ndubuisi Ugah

A Parish Priest of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Kaiama, Fr. Francis Ighorurhie, has reportedly been drowned, at the flooded area of Kaiama Community in Kolokuma-Opokuma Local Government Area of Bayelsa State, on Thursday night. Also, two school pupils were also drowned along the good news area of Azikoro Town in Yenagoa Local Government Area of […]
News

Kaduna to establish social protection agency

Posted on Author Baba Negedu KADUNA

    The Kaduna State government yesterday said it would soon establish a social protection agency to ensure that all social protection programmes in the state are delivered in an integrated, inclusive and sustainable manner.   The government also said that the move would optimise resource utilisation and achieve high impact. Governor Nasir El-Rufai made […]
News

Olubadan fires Baale over violation of customs, tradition

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo IBADAN

The Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Akanmu Adetunji, yesterday removed Chief Saheed Alatise as Baale Lagelu Aboke in Ido Local Government Area of Oyo State.   The Personal Assistant/ Director of Media and Publicity to the monarch, Adeola Oloko, said Alatise’s removal “takes immediate effect”. He added, “Chief Alatise, who has been embroiled in one […]

