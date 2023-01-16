Politics

2023: Tinubu wants Atiku arrested, prosecuted over allegation of corruption

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim, Abuja

On the allegations of corruption levelled against the presidential candidate of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar by his former Media Aide, Mr. Michael Achimugu, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has called on security agencies to arrest and prosecute him (Abubakar).

Tinubu stated this on Monday at a press briefing addressed by the APC Presidential Campaign Council media team. The team was made up of Mr. Dele Alake, Special Adviser, Media, Communications and Public Affairs, Mr. Festus Keyamo (SAN) Director, Public Affairs and Chief Spokesperson, Mr. Bayo Onanuga, Director, Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Fani-Kayode, Director, Special Media Projects/New Media and Alhaji Idris Mohammed, Director, Strategic Communications.

Tinubu also alleged that the former President Olusegun Obasanjo and his Vice, Atiku Abubakar built Bells and American universities respectively with proceeds of corruption from the ‘Special Purpose Vehicle’ (SPV) account. He therefore asked security agencies to also investigate Obasanjo.

According to Tinubu, by the revelations of the former media aide to Atiku, the former Vice President violated some sections of the Code of Conduct, Money Laundering Act and other laws of the land.

The PCC expressed concerns over the media and security agencies’ silence on the allegation against the former vice president, pointing out he no longer has immunity.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

