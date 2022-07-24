News

2023: Tinubu will take tough decisions for better Nigeria, says group

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla Comment(0)

As reactions continue to trail the choice of the running mate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, a socio-political group, Agenda for Greater Nigeria (AGN) has called on Nigerians to shun religious sentiments, saying that Tinubu/Shettima ticket portends a promising future for Nigeria.

The group described  the choice of the former Governor of Borno State, Senator Kashim Shettima as the best choice, saying that the choice  was a clear indication that a Tinubu Presidency would take tough decisions to better the lots of Nigerians and reposition the country on the path of prosperity.

The group, in a statement signed by its President and General Secretary, Izacc Koleosho and Gidado Kawu respectively, urged Nigerians to shun religious sentiments while making decisions on the 2023 presidential poll, saying that considerations should be competence, innovation, compassion, integrity, fairness and adherence to excellence.

The group, which said that the challenges in the nation are too numerous for the nation to pay attention to ethnic or religious considerations, argued that what Nigeria needs in 2023 is a team that has what it takes to fix the country’ s challenges.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

