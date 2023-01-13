News Top Stories

2023: Tinubu‘ll beat Atiku, Obi –Danbazau

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

A House of Representatives member, Shamsudden Danbazau, has said Asiwaju Bola Tinubu of All Progressives Congress (APC) will beat other candidates to win the February 25 presidential election, going by all indications. He said this when he answered questions from National Assembly correspondents yesterday in Abuja. Danbazau, the son of retired Abdululrahman Danbazau, former Chief of Army Staff, said the former Lagos State Governor had the magic needed to turn around the country. He said: “Tinubu has the experience to take the country out of the current doldrum.

“He is the man that has the experience to take care of all these issues affecting Nigerians; he will put the country together and douse tension.” He said the APC had already won the 2023 election, going by recent developments in the country. Danbazau said the APC had been tested and found to have made significant progress in running the country.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Understanding Ambassador TY Buratai as a Reader

Posted on Author Tolulope Adebayo

Readers are leaders because they understand that knowledge is the key to success, and reading books is an excellent source of that knowledge. Leaders read books because they know this is one of the best ways to learn things they don’t know and reinforce the things they know. Some of us knew him only when […]
News

Oba of Benin in Ogun, says ‘we’re writing our own history’

Posted on Author Olufemi Adedira

The Oba of Benin, Omo ‘N’ Oba N’edo, Ewuare II, yesterday concluded his two-day visit to Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. The monarch, in company of his palace chiefs and aides, had on Wednesday arrived in Abeokuta in what he described as a historic visit. Oba Ewuare met separately with former President Olusegun Obasanjo and […]
News

NANS and the need for generational shift in its leadership cadre

Posted on Author By Seyi Ogunrinde

NANS and the need for generational shift in its leadership cadre By Seyi Ogunrinde I honestly feel burdened writing this at this material time because never in my wildest imagination did I ever think a time would come in the life of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) that ‘non-students’ would actually be the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica