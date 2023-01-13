2023: Tinubu‘ll beat Atiku, Obi –Danbazau

A House of Representatives member, Shamsudden Danbazau, has said Asiwaju Bola Tinubu of All Progressives Congress (APC) will beat other candidates to win the February 25 presidential election, going by all indications. He said this when he answered questions from National Assembly correspondents yesterday in Abuja. Danbazau, the son of retired Abdululrahman Danbazau, former Chief of Army Staff, said the former Lagos State Governor had the magic needed to turn around the country. He said: “Tinubu has the experience to take the country out of the current doldrum.

“He is the man that has the experience to take care of all these issues affecting Nigerians; he will put the country together and douse tension.” He said the APC had already won the 2023 election, going by recent developments in the country. Danbazau said the APC had been tested and found to have made significant progress in running the country.

