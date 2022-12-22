News

2023: Tinubu’ll defeat Atiku, Obi – Satguru Maharaj Ji

Posted on Author Anayo Ezugwu

The founder of One Love Family, Satguru Maharaj ji, has said that the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the 2023 presidential poll Bola Tinubu stands a better chance of winning the election. Speaking at a press conference as part of the activities marking his 75th birthday, Maharaj ji said Tinubu would defeat the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Atiku Abubakar and that the Labour Party (LP) Peter Obi because of his antecedents. Maharaj ji maintained that the APC candidate is not a religious fanatic and that he has built bridges across every part of Nigeria.

He said: “Also, he is from the South, and what Nigerians are clamouring for, is that the South must produce the next president.” On Atiku, he said, his utterances had shown that he is an ethnic fanatic. He noted that for him to have told the Northern elders not to vote for other tribes but him, portrays him as an ethnic fanatic. Maharaj ji explained that going by the political arrangements, it is the turn of the south to produce the next president, but that the inordinate ambition of Atiku has truncated that plan. He said Atiku ought to jettison his presidential ambition in the interest of Nigeria.

He said: “His inordinate ambition has truncated the ongoing political process and arrangement of eight years rule being shared by the North and South over the years. “It is an experience which has not only worked so well in the Nigerian political development, but has also helped to hold the diverse people’s of Nigeria together and deepened the love of all for a united Nigeria.”

 

Our Reporters

