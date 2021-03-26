Politics

2023: Tinubu’ll move Nigeria forward if elected President – Sen. Akanbi

Tony Anichebe, Uyo

The former Senator representing Oyo South Senatorial District, Sen. Rilwan Adesoji Akanbi had said Nigerians have nothing  to worry about Asiwaju Bola Tinubu’s age but should be ready to benefit from his tremendous wisdom and experience which is needed to move Nigeria forward.
He  also added  that antecedent and capacity should be the yard stick to measure an aspirant’s suitability for the 2023 presidency.
Akanbi made the disclosure shortly before the inauguration of the Akwa Ibom Stakeholders for Asiwaju Tinubu (AKISAT) 2023, a volunteer-oriented political support group on Friday in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State capital.
He suggested that the youth population should rather root for a presidential aspirant with evidence of quality service delivery.
“It’s not a matter of being young; it’s a matter of marketing a product. We are talking about empirical evidences, what he or she has done before I’m certain situations,” he explained.
Also in the state for the AKISAT’23 inauguration is Senator Adedayo Adeyeye, a former Minister of State for Works, and a host of other bigwig volunteers for the Asiwaju Tinubu 2023 Presidential Project.

Reporter

