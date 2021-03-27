News

2023: Tinubu’ll move Nigeria forward if elected President –Senaor Akanbi

Posted on Author Tony Anichebe

The former Senator representing Oyo South Senatorial District, Sen. Rilwan Adesoji Akanbi said Nigerians have nothing to worry about Asiwaju Bola Tinubu’s age but should be ready to benefit from his tremendous wisdom and experience which is needed to move Nigeria forward.

Akanbi also said that antecedent and capacity should be the yardstick to measure aspirants’ suitability for 2023 presidency. The senator made the disclosure shortly before the inauguration of Akwa Ibom Stakeholders for Asiwaju Tinubu (AKISAT) 2023, a volunteer-oriented political support group on Friday in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital.

He suggested that the youth population should rather root for a presidential aspirant with evidence of quality service delivery. He said: “It’s not a matter of being young; it’s a matter of marketing a product. We are talking about empirical evidence, what he has done before in certain situations.” Akanbi noted that Tinubu has demonstrated over the years that he is a leader who spots and utilizes human talents to achieve results. “The team of a government determines the mind of the leader. Let me give you an example, when Bola Tinubu was governor of Lagos State, all his team was quite young. “He is a talent hunter; he looks for younger people, who have quality and what it takes, brushes them up and makes them take the mantle of the country.”

Our Reporters

