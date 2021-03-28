2023: Tinubu’ll restructure Nigeria as President – Sen. Adeyeye

“There is still hope for more a efficient and prosperous Nigeria if the people will collectively vote Ashiwaju Ahmed Tinubu in 2023 as president because he believes in restructuring, secured and economic viable country.”

The Former Minister of State for Works, Senator Dayo Adeyeye, who stated this, further emphasized that Nigeria will reenact the glorious years of the First Republic if left in the visionary hands of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu come 2023.

Adeyeye made this known during the inauguration of the Akwa Ibom Stakeholders for Asiwaju Tinubu (AKISAT) 2023, a volunteer-oriented political support group, led by former spokesman of the House of Representatives Hon. Eseme Eyibo, over the weekend in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital.

He said the current situation the country is facing does not need a greenhorn politician with no capacity and feasible blueprint but an experienced, astute and visionary democrat who stood up in defence of democracy during the dark days of military misadventure like Tinubu

Adeyeye revealed that already many political movements with members in the 36 states of the federation and the federal capital territory have began massive mobilsation and support for the emergence of former Lagos State governor as presidential candidate for the coming 2023 elections.

“Nigeria currently is facing a lot of challenges. I believe the challenges we are facing presently will be overcome with the emergence of Asiwaju Tinubu as President.

There is nothing wrong with the APC as a party what we need is a driver that understands the direction to a more efficient and prosperous Nigeria.

“Today, there are challenges of insecurity in the whole country, economy is not working as anticipated and our population is growing at a geometrical progression. There is also issue of ethnic tension arising from insecurity by herdsmen attack which is unfortunate,” he said.

Adeyeye described Tinubu as a charismatic, selfless, detribalized and religious tolerant leader whose wife is not just a Christian but a pastor in the Redeemed Church of God and himself a dedicated Muslim.

Also speaking, Akwa Ibom coordinator for the Tinubu support group, Mr. Ekpe James said the movement is a collection of individuals who believe in the capacity of Senator Tinubu to turn the country around and bring the desired change

