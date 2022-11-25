2023: Tinubu‘ll rule Nigeria for 8 years – Nasarawa gov

The Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule, has said the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, will rule Nigeria for eight years. He stated that there was no basis for comparing the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Mr. Peter Obi, with Tinubu.

Sule, made this known during an interview on Channels TV’s Politics Today, on Wednesday. He said: “The economy in Lagos is better today than that of Anambra. Yes or no? Having them is like a day and night. You know there is no comparison. “The when you say I should compare them what am I comparing?” The governor said Nigeria’s oil production would increase before President Muhammadu Buhari leaves office.

