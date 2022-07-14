2023: Tinubu’ll transform, reposition Nigeria – Akingbade

Businessman, Otunba Yomi Akingbade, yesterday assured Nigerians that the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, will transform and reposition the country. In a statement made in Warri, Delta State, Akingbade said that Nigeria being an oil producing nation, all efforts should be made to urgently revive the four ailing refineries to refine products for domestic consumption and create employment or Nigerian youths and graduates. Akingbade assured the nation that Tinubu as president in 2023, would assemble a competent team to proffer workable solutions to the many problems confronting the country, adding that with Tinubu at the helm of affairs, the country will be great again. He commended the APC presidential candidate for picking a former governor of Borno State, Kasim Shitima, as his running mate, noting that a Tinubu-Shettima ticket is in the best interests of the country.
World Cancer Day: Tobacco kills over 70,000 Nigerians
The Nigerian Cancer Society and the #SmokeFree- Nollywood campaign, have launched a public digital petition to Nollywood filmmakers to remove tobacco from Nigeria’s film industry as it is responsible for the death of over 70,000 Nigerians. The President, Nigerian Cancer Society, Adamu Alhassan Umar, made a video explainer yesterday, petition ing Netflix, FilmOne, Ebonylife and […]
FAO: 4m Nigerians at risk of food shortage in August’
The United Nations’ Food and Agricultural Organisation (FAO) has said that over 4 million people will face food shortages starting between June and August, 2021 because incidences of flooding causing crop loss and farmer/herder clashes. It added that there had been a significant drop in agricultural production, the loss of lives, rise in agricultural […]
2023: Tambuwal Formally Declares For Presidency
Aminu Tambuwal, the Sokoto state governor, has declared his intention to run for the highest political office in Nigeria come 2023. Tambuwal would be seeking to realise his ambition under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). The former Speaker of the House of Representatives made this known this evening after a high-level stakeholder meeting in […]
