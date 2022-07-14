2023: Tinubu’ll transform, reposition Nigeria – Akingbade

Businessman, Otunba Yomi Akingbade, yesterday assured Nigerians that the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, will transform and reposition the country. In a statement made in Warri, Delta State, Akingbade said that Nigeria being an oil producing nation, all efforts should be made to urgently revive the four ailing refineries to refine products for domestic consumption and create employment or Nigerian youths and graduates. Akingbade assured the nation that Tinubu as president in 2023, would assemble a competent team to proffer workable solutions to the many problems confronting the country, adding that with Tinubu at the helm of affairs, the country will be great again. He commended the APC presidential candidate for picking a former governor of Borno State, Kasim Shitima, as his running mate, noting that a Tinubu-Shettima ticket is in the best interests of the country.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...