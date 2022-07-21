News Top Stories

2023: Tinubu's ally, Salvador, dumps APC for Labour Party

Posted on Author Anayo Ezugwu

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State, Moshood Salvador, has officially dumped the ruling party for the Labour Party. Salvador, who is a close ally of thepresidentialcandidateof APC, BolaTinubu, announced his defection to Labour Party in Lagos yesterday. He also announced that the party has adopted him as its governorship candidate in the state.

The former state chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said he left the ruling party over its insincerity to his members and followers. He noted that the party made promises to them when they were moving in from PDP in 2018buthavefailedtofulfillany of those promises. Accordingtohim, theparty promised them two commissioners, 100 Lagos State Transport Monitoring Authority (LASTMA) personnel and 100 Lagos State Waste Management Authority (LASEMA) personnel, but failed to honour the promises. Salvador noted: “That is why today, myself Moshood Adegoke Salvador and my teaming members of the ConscienceForum, we havemoved to Labour Party. “Having moved to Labour Party, we have been doing a lot together inthepastmonthsand we are now officially declaring tothepressandthewholeworld that we are no more in APC. We are now in Labour Party.

“TherecognitioninLabour Party was so much that our members were given opportunities to become candidates of the party at various levels. “About a month ago, all the peopleputtheirheadstogether and they insisted that I should go for the governorship, which I did. I appealedtoLabourParty for the withdrawal and substitutionof thegovernorshipcandidate in the state in line with the existing laws, which they have already done. “I’m the one that collected the form from Labour Party headquarters and I have filled it and submitted to the national chairman. We are giving all our pledge, all the political strength and power with the support of Almighty God that we will work hard and get a victory for Labour Party in Lagos State.” The official defection was attended by the National Deputy Chairman of Labour Party, Lamido Apanpa, state chairman, Seyi Sowunmi and other state executives.

 

