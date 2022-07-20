Politics

2023: Tinubu’s ally, Salvador, dumps APC for Labour Party

…Becomes party’s guber candidate in Lagos

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State, Moshood Salvador, has officially dumped the ruling party for the Labour Party.

Salvador, who is a close ally of the presidential candidate of APC, Bola Tinubu, announced his defection to the Labour Party in Lagos Wednesday. He also announced that the party has adopted him as its governorship candidate in the state.

The former state chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said he left the ruling party over its insincerity to his members and followers. He noted that the party made promises to them when they were moving in from PDP in 2018 but have failed to fulfil any of those promises.

According to him, the party promised them two commissioners, 100 Lagos State Transport Monitoring Authority (LASTMA) personnel and 100 Lagos State Waste Management Authority (LASEMA) personnel, but failed to honour the promises.

 

Our Reporters

