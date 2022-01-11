2023: Tinubu’s ambition is of no consequence – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said it was by no means worried by the declaration of the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu, to contest the 2023 presidency.

Tinubu had declared his intention to run for the presidency next year after meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at Aso Rock on Monday.

PDP National Publicity Secretary Debo Ologunagba, however, on Tuesday while describing Tinubu’s declaration as an internal affairs of the APC, said PDP still holds the future for the Nigerian people.

“We are in any way intimidated by Tinubu because as I always tell you, APC is a special purpose vehicle. They have nothing to offer Nigerians, as you have seen since the party came to power.

“Nigerians believe in the PDP. They know PDP is the party that is concerned with their welfare. And they are going to support PDP and make sure PDP wins the 2023 presidential election,” Ologunagba boasted.

On whether PDP will choose its presidential candidate from the south to match Tinubu if he emerges the APC candidate, the PDP spokesperson said the party has a process of doing things and will not deviate from it.

According to him, the party will consult with key stakeholders and organs before deciding where its presidential candidate will come from.

A committee set up by the PDP to review its performance in the 2019 general election had recommended that the presidential ticket of the party should be thrown open to qualified Nigerians in every part of the country.

The committee, which is headed by Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Mohammed, said: “Nigeria is endowed with many capable and very experienced leaders in every part of the country.

“Moreover, the exigencies of the moment demand that nothing should be compromised in choosing the leader with the attributes to disentangle the country from the present quagmire.

“Therefore, we think that every Nigerian from every part of the country should be given the opportunity to choose the best candidate through a credible primary election, as a way of institutionalising.”

PDP last year, picked its National Chairman from the North given the impression that the party might go to the south for its presidential candidate in 2023.

