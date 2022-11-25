2023: Tinubu’s campaign has been most strategic –Afegbua

The former Commissioner for Information in Edo State, Prince Kassim Afegbua, has praised the campaign council of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. Afegbua in a statement said the campaign has been the most strategic and inspiring among all the presidential candidates.

He said: “Those who are aspiring to lead the country should learn strategic communication and campaign initiatives from Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the candidate of the All Progressives’ Congress-APC. “His campaigns have been most strategic, issue- based, sector-specific, and all-encompassing in both content and delivery. “He takes his campaigns to his target audience, delivers his message in very lucid prose, sets agenda for a robust engagement and anchors his initiatives on the needs of the people.

“In my many years of

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...