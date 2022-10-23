News

2023: Tinubu’s display of opulence in Kano, offensive – PDP PCC

*Atiku: We mustn’t make 2015 mistake again

 

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu has come under attack for his N100 million donation to victims of flood disaster in Kano State.

The APC candidate was in the ancient city on Saturday where he made such donation, but the Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), described such donation as repugnant and offensive to the people of Kano State.

Also the party’s presidential candidate Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, warned Nigerians not to make the same mistake they made in 2015 in next year’s election by giving the APC their mandate again.

Spokesman of the PDP PCC, Kola Ologbondiyan said on Sunday that Tinubu went to Kano to display wealth and opulence, but added that the people of the state would not “be swayed by pointless material showboating.”

Ologbondiyan, who is the immediate past PDP National Publicity Secretary, advised Asiwaju Tinubu to immediately apologise to the people of the state and rescind from such trips and actions.

“Nigerians in Kano watched in awe as a convoy of vehicles paraded the streets of Kano municipal without eliciting any attention from bystanders who went about their normal businesses,” he noted, adding that such was an indication that the ruling party has been rejected by the people ahead the 2023 general elections.

 

