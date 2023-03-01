2023 Elections News

2023: Tinubu’s Election Free, Fair, Credible – ICC Boss

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe Comment(0)

The Bayelsa State Coordinator of Tinubu-Shettima Campaign Council (ICC) has hailed the election that produced the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu, as the president-elect, describing it as free, fair and credible.

The state’s ICC coordinator, Preye Aganaba, said no election in the history of the country threw up the kind of upset that came with the 2023 poll, which produced Tinubu.

Aganaba congratulated Tinubu on his well-deserved victory describing it as the acceptance of the people’s will.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, Aganaba stated that his community in Odi, Kolokuma-Opokuma, the local government area of the Bayelsa incumbent Governor, Douye Diri, delivered Tinubu against all odds.

He stated that people of his community, who followed the gospel of Tinubu preached by the ICC.

“Apart from winning my polling unit with 60 votes against the PDP’s 45 votes in the presidential election, we defeated Atiku in ward three, Odi as Tinubu polled 547 votes against Atiku’s 535 votes.

“The people believed in the gospel of Tinubu, and stood their ground against the array of PDP political leaders in my community. The Jagaban was a movement and our people joined the winning train”.

He said: “The 2023 elections are a true reflection of the people’s desire for a more prosperous Nigeria. Nigerians spoke with a strong voice and changed the face of politics forever.

“I thank the people of my community, Odi for coming out en masse and voting massively for Tinubu. What we witnessed is a free and fair election.

“I congratulate the incoming President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu on his victory.

“As Nigerians, we look forward to enhanced security, sustained democracy, social development and economic prosperity.”

Adedayo Babatunde
https://www.newtelegraphng.com/

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Osun guber: Your inciting statement irresponsible, PDP tells Adamu

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze ABUJA

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has described as irresponsible, the comment credited to the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Senator Abdullahi Adamu that the party’s National Campaign Council for the Osun governorship election to “go down to the trenches.” PDP National Publicity Secretary Debo Ologunagba said such comment showed the level of […]
News

2023 elections belong to young people – INEC Chair

Posted on Author Anayo Ezugwu

The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Mahmood Yakubu, has said that this year’s elections, which kick off next month with the Presidential and National Assembly elections, belong to the youth. He based this assessment on statistics gleamed from voter registration and collection of Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs). Speaking at Chatham House in […]
News

Medical experts advocate special budget for the elderly

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran

Medical experts have called on the federal government to create a special budgetary allocation dedicated for the care of the elderly. They made the call at a symposium organised by the Neuropsychiatric Hospital Aro at its Dementia Week with the theme: Remember a person; Coping with the Realities of Dementia, on Friday in Abeokuta. A […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica