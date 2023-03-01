2023: Tinubu’s Election Free, Fair, Credible – ICC Boss

The Bayelsa State Coordinator of Tinubu-Shettima Campaign Council (ICC) has hailed the election that produced the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu, as the president-elect, describing it as free, fair and credible.

The state’s ICC coordinator, Preye Aganaba, said no election in the history of the country threw up the kind of upset that came with the 2023 poll, which produced Tinubu.

Aganaba congratulated Tinubu on his well-deserved victory describing it as the acceptance of the people’s will.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, Aganaba stated that his community in Odi, Kolokuma-Opokuma, the local government area of the Bayelsa incumbent Governor, Douye Diri, delivered Tinubu against all odds.

He stated that people of his community, who followed the gospel of Tinubu preached by the ICC.

“Apart from winning my polling unit with 60 votes against the PDP’s 45 votes in the presidential election, we defeated Atiku in ward three, Odi as Tinubu polled 547 votes against Atiku’s 535 votes.

“The people believed in the gospel of Tinubu, and stood their ground against the array of PDP political leaders in my community. The Jagaban was a movement and our people joined the winning train”.

He said: “The 2023 elections are a true reflection of the people’s desire for a more prosperous Nigeria. Nigerians spoke with a strong voice and changed the face of politics forever.

“I thank the people of my community, Odi for coming out en masse and voting massively for Tinubu. What we witnessed is a free and fair election.

“I congratulate the incoming President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu on his victory.

“As Nigerians, we look forward to enhanced security, sustained democracy, social development and economic prosperity.”

Like this: Like Loading...