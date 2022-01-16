2023: Tinubu’s expression of interest inspires hope for greater Nigeria –Group

A political group, Tinubu Vanguard, has described as hope-inspiring, the declaration by the National Leader of All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr. Bola Tinubu, to contest in the 2023 presidential election.

The Director-General of the group, Dr. Johnny Benjamin, while congratulating Tinubu in a statement said that he had capacity to consolidate on achievements of the present government and make Nigeria greater.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Tinubu had told newsmen of his intention to contest in the 2023 presidential poll on Monday, after a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari in Abuja.

Benjamin said that his announcement was a relief to different groups and individuals that had been prevailing on him to contest. “We have since been calling on Tinubu to contest for the presidency because of his track record of performance and democratic credentials. He has the capacity to take Nigeria to greater heights.

“His declaration has put to rest to all the anxiety, and it is a great relief to all of us,” he said.

Benjamin commended President Muhammadu Buhari for his “fatherly disposition,” neutrality, and for accepting to provide a level playing field for all aspirants.

He urged well-meaning Nigerians to be committed to electing a competent leader that had capacity to consolidate on the gains of the present government and move the nation forward in 2023.

