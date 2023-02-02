News

2023: Tinubu’s head is intact, says Sani Bello

Posted on Author Daniel Atori Comment(0)

Niger State Governor, Abubakar Sani Bello, has said that the gaffes made by the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate Ahmed Bola Ahmed Tinubu will not hinder his chances in the election saying ‘that man’s head is intact.’ He said yesterday when the senator representing Kogi West, Smart Adeyemi, extended his campaign to Niger State where thousands of Kogi indigenes got items ranging from cars to sewing machines in Minna. According to Sani Bello, who is the coordinator, North Central Campaign Tinubu/ Shettima Renewal Hope 2023; “There is no alternative to APC in Nigeria. That man’s head is intact.

Tinubu has the ability, capacity and the people to implement his policy for Nigeria”. In his remarks, Adeyemi blamed the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, for the economic woes currently faced by the nation. While presenting the items, which include six vehicles, 38 sewing machines, 38 grinding machines and a number of refrigerators to the Niger State Governor, Adeyemi said the idea is to empower a number of Kogi indigenes in the state.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Alex Reinhardt talks about the future of blockchain beyond cryptocurrencies

Posted on Author Our Reporters

  International businessman and venture capitalist Alex Reinhardt explains what the near future holds for blockchain and where the technology is already being used. Blockchain is not just about Bitcoin or Ethereum, trading on exchanges and mining cryptocurrencies using gigantic amounts of electricity. It is now becoming a real saviour for different sectors, whether it […]
News

2021 UTME: Benue postpones sanitation in Makurdi, Gboko towns

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, yesterday directed the State Environmental Sanitation Authority (BENSESA), to postpone this month’s sanitation exercise scheduled to hold today in Makurdi and Gboko local government areas. The governor’s directive is to enable candidates for this year’s Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), who had technical issues in the last examina-tion and are […]
News

NCDC probes UK monkeypox case linked to Nigeria

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has said it is investigating the incident of monkeypox in a confirmed case with a connection to Nigeria. A statement from the NCDC by its Director-General, Dr. Ifedayo Adetifa, said the body in collaboration with the Lagos and Delta state ministries of health are involved in the investigation. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica