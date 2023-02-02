2023: Tinubu’s head is intact, says Sani Bello

Niger State Governor, Abubakar Sani Bello, has said that the gaffes made by the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate Ahmed Bola Ahmed Tinubu will not hinder his chances in the election saying ‘that man’s head is intact.’ He said yesterday when the senator representing Kogi West, Smart Adeyemi, extended his campaign to Niger State where thousands of Kogi indigenes got items ranging from cars to sewing machines in Minna. According to Sani Bello, who is the coordinator, North Central Campaign Tinubu/ Shettima Renewal Hope 2023; “There is no alternative to APC in Nigeria. That man’s head is intact.

Tinubu has the ability, capacity and the people to implement his policy for Nigeria”. In his remarks, Adeyemi blamed the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, for the economic woes currently faced by the nation. While presenting the items, which include six vehicles, 38 sewing machines, 38 grinding machines and a number of refrigerators to the Niger State Governor, Adeyemi said the idea is to empower a number of Kogi indigenes in the state.

