2023: Tinubu’s nomination illegal –PDP

Atiku best option now

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday said that the nomination of the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress( APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, by his party was illegal.

That was as the party said that its presidential candidate for next year’s election, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, was the best for Nigeria at this time because of his performance when he was Nigeria’s vice president.

The party also noted that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) was handicapped and incapacitated to campaign as it has no legally valid candidate for the 2023 general elections. PDP’s National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, at a press conference to sensitise Nigerians for the Monday’s kick-off of the party’s presidential campaign in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, assured Nigerians that the PDP was prepared for an issue-based campaign.

Ologunagba stated the APC candidate, Bola Tinubu’s nomination was invalid because former National Caretaker Committee Chaurman, Mai Buni, who inaugurated the APC National Working Committee that midwived Tinubu has been proven illegal by the courts following the ruling of a Federal High Court on the Governor of Osun State, Gboyega Oyetola.

He said that the process, “having been conducted and submitted by Gov. Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State, in violation of Section 183 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended).

“For emphasis, Section 183 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended) provides that a state governor ‘shall not, during the period when he holds office, hold any other executive office or paid employment in any capacity whatsoever.”

“This judgment reaffirms the judgement of the Court of Appeal in the case of Jegede vs INEC that a violation of any provision of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended), particularly as it relates to Section 183 portend grave consequences.

“The import of the September 30, 2022 judgement of the Federal High Court is that every decision made by Governor Mai Mala Buni as Chairman of the APC is null and void as you cannot place something on nothing and expect it to stand.

“Consequently, the Congresses as well as the national convention which produced APC executives, including the Senator Adamu Abdullahi-led NWC was void.

“In effect, the primaries and Presidential Convention conducted by the Senator Adamu Abdullahi-led NWC, including the nomination of Senator Ahmed Bola Tinubu as Presidential Candidate of the APC is invalid, null and void ab-initio.”

He, however, said Tinubu, “has nothing to offer being the architect of the woes, calami ty and life-discounting experiences faced by Nigerians in the last seven and half years.

“Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu should go home and face the issues of inconsistencies in his educational qualifications, name, ancestry, age as well as corruption allegations.”

Ologunagba stated that the party will “take the campaign to all the states, local government areas, wards and polling units across the country under the unified campaign structure as approved by the National Executive Committee (NEC) of our party.

“Our Campaign will be people-driven and focused on PDP and H.E. Atiku Abubakar’s mission to rescue, rebuild and redirect our nation from the abysmal misrule of the All Progressives Congress (APC).”

He added that from its consultations across the six geo-political zones of the country, Nigerians across board, irrespective of religion, ethnicity and political affiliations accept that Atiku is the best candidate with the practical experience.

Ologunagba stated that Atiku as vice president to President Olusegun Obasanjo, was the Chairman of the National Economic Council(NEC), adding that during that period, Nigeria achieved unprecedented national productivity.

He listed some of the achievements recorded to include, debt relief of $30 billion from the Paris and London Clubs, noting that “Nigeria’s economy was revamped to become one of the fastest growing economies in the world with stable exchange rate.”

The PDP spokesperson stated that the nation’s foreign reserves rose from $2 billion in 1999 to $43 billion in 2007, while power generation rose from average daily generation capacity of 1,800mw in 1999 to 4,000 mw in 2007.

“Our country witnessed the liberalisation of the telecommunication industry and the advent of GSM and Internet facilities in Nigeria.

“Our country also witnessed a boost in private small and medium scale enterprises in Nigeria.

“More Nigerians opened investments in sectors hitherto controlled by foreigners, including in the downstream and upstream petroleum sectors,” he stated

According to him, owing to the conducive economic environment, there was increase in foreign direct investment and more Nigerians in the Diaspora returned to establish businesses in the country.

He also noted that there was an expansion of the nation’s banking industry as a result of consolidation policy of the administration, which he noted, was extended to the pension system.

“Under Atiku Abubakar as coordinator of the economy, Nigeria achieved economic rebound after military rule. Today, Nigeria and Nigerians need Atiku Abubakar to achieve a rebound after the misrule of the APC,” he said.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...