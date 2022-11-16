News

2023: Tinubu’s prayers at Jos rally prophetic –PDP

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze Comment(0)

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has described as prophetic, the prayer by the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, yesterday at Jos campaign rally. Tinubu had, at his closing speech, prayed that God should bless PDP. PDP in a statement by the National Publicity Secretary Debo Ologun-agba, said this was confirmation that the APC candidate’s “innermost conviction that the PDP represents the hope and aspiration of majority of Nigerians for a secure, prosperous future under a united country.”

The party stated that the fact that Tinubu made the prayer during his presidential campaign flag-off in Jos, Plateau State was a pointer that “it was not a slip of tongue but a divine proclamation that the hope for Nigeria, which he harped on can only come from the PDP.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Meet Godson Umeh, fashion entrepreneur who’s worked with Zlatan, Darkoo, others

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Godson Umeh, CEO, GodsonThePlug is a hardworking, focused and consistent young man. Born and raised in Reading, United Kingdom, Godson has always been one of those young men who knew from a very young age what he wanted to do.   He is the second eldest of four. At the age of 19, he thought […]
News

Oyo guber: Adelabu’s our candidate – APC stakeholders

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo

Some Oyo State All Progressives Congress (APC) stakeholders have said they have resolved to back ex-Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Adebayo Adelabu aka Penkelemesi, in the May 26 governorship primary. The disclosure was made by a former Senator Ayoade Adeseun, from Ogbomoso, as well as, the former deputy to late Governor […]
News Top Stories

Ugwuanyi inaugurates 272 special constables for community policing

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, on Friday, inaugurated the 272 special constables from the 17 local government areas, recently recruited and trained at Oji River Police College, for community policing in the state.   Recall that Gov. Ugwuanyi, on July 9, 2020, inaugurated the 17-man Enugu State Community Policing Advisory Committee (SCPAC), under the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica