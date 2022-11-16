2023: Tinubu’s prayers at Jos rally prophetic –PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has described as prophetic, the prayer by the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, yesterday at Jos campaign rally. Tinubu had, at his closing speech, prayed that God should bless PDP. PDP in a statement by the National Publicity Secretary Debo Ologun-agba, said this was confirmation that the APC candidate’s “innermost conviction that the PDP represents the hope and aspiration of majority of Nigerians for a secure, prosperous future under a united country.”

The party stated that the fact that Tinubu made the prayer during his presidential campaign flag-off in Jos, Plateau State was a pointer that “it was not a slip of tongue but a divine proclamation that the hope for Nigeria, which he harped on can only come from the PDP.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...