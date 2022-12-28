2023: Tinubu’s records stand him out –Gbajabiamila

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Femi Gbajabiamila, has said that the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, stands out from other candidates because of his track record. Gbajabiamila said Tinubu has done what none of the other presidential candidates has ever done when he served as the governor of Lagos State for eight years from 1999 to 2007. Speaking during a meeting with leaders of Community Development Associations (CDAs) in Surulere, Lagos State yesterday, Gbajabiamila said Nigerians should vote for Tinubu because he is the only candidate that has something to show for what he did in the recent past.

“Today, they say there are four, three or four front-runner presidential candidates. There was something that I used to say many years ago. I used to say it is not by mouth, it is by what you do; the seeds that you’ve sown. “So, today, I ask people, of all the front-runners, they all have records: Asiwaju has a record of eight years as governor; Peter Obi has a record of eight years as governor in Anambra; Atiku has a record as vice president for eight years. When you put their records side-by-side; there is no competition whatsoever, Asiwaju stands tall shoulders above everybody.

“In his (Tinubu’s) case, Lagos is not even like a state; Lagos is like a country in terms of population, in terms of density, in terms of different people in the state; and look at what he has been able to do,” he said. The Speaker noted that because of Tinubu’s track record, “this election is the one that we must campaign based on persuasion, for us to go out there and talk to those who are still sitting on the fence, who are persuaded based on religion or ethnicity. Let them be persuaded by records, that is what I want from you.”

The Speaker thanked the people of Surulere through the leaders of the CDAs for electing him during five different election cycles to represent Surulere 1 Federal Constituency as well as for their support since 2003. He noted that CDAs are the backbone of democracy anywhere in the world, which was why he always accorded them respect and reach his constituents through them.

