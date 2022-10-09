2023 Tops as Peter Obi, Former Emir Sanusi Lamido Sanusi, Meet in UK

Labour Party presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi, has met with former Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi in London.

News of the duo’s meeting was broken by Obi in a tweet.

Obi, who shared photos of his meeting with the former monarch on Twitter, said they spent time exchanging views on national interest, vis-a-vis economy, consumption and production patterns.

Obi said the meeting was a ‘constructive engagement’ appreciated Lamido for his warm reception and insights.

“I met with my dear friend and brother, HRH Sanusi Lamido Sanusi. We spent time exchanging views on matters pertaining to national interest, nation-building and the broad concept of diversity, education, social inclusion, the economy, consumption and production patterns.

“Quite a constructive engagement. My sincere gratitude to him for the warm reception and insights,” Obi tweeted.

