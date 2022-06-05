2023 Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid debuts

New Toyota Corolla Cross now gets Hybrid Tech and some additional upgrades 2023 Toyota Cross Hybrid 2023 Toyota Cross Hybrid.

The Toyota Corolla Cross is a well loved product in international markets and now, for the 2023 model, Toyota has introduced an additional hybrid option for the crossover.

The 2023 Corolla Cross Hybrid brings in Toyota’s 5th generation hybrid system, which happens to be even more efficient than the previous gen. In terms of aesthetics, there are some subtle changes on the front fascia of the model. Toyota is offering a total of 10 colour options, 6 of which are in standard single solid colour options while 4 come with a dual-tone combination.

Dual tone combos come along with a blacked out roof and can be chosen with Sonic Silver, Acidic Blast, Blue Crush and Barcelona Red. 2023 Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid Variants Overall line-up consists of 5 trim levels, including LE, XLE, S, SE and XSE. Sports option is available on XSE, SE and S trims. XSE trim gets premium SofTex faux leather upholstery while other models get cloth seats. Corolla Cross Hybrid also gets

Toyota’s latest gen infotainment system. This happens to be an 8-inch touchscreen unit which features wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity. Toyota Sense 3.0 tech pack has also been offered as part of standard package, across the line-up.

Sense 3.0 includes features like lane keep assist, lane centering, automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection and adaptive cruise control. The hybrid line-up gets allwheel drive (AWD) as standard across and still manages to deliver around 37 miles per gallon, which roughly translates into 15.5 kmpl. Under the hood, customers get a 4-cylinder petrol motor (mated to the hybrid system) which can dish out 194 hp, which is around 25 hp more powerful than the standard Corolla Cross.

The additional power helps it to do a 0-60 mph in around 8 seconds, which is a second faster than the non-hybrid version. The standard Corolla Cross’ pricing starts at $23,660 in the US. With the addition of Hybrid tech and other upgrades, it is safe to presume that the 2023 Corolla Cross Hybrid will cost around $25,000 or around in Nigeria, it is not however not certain when Toyota plans to bring in the Corolla Cross, with or without Hybrid tech. As of now, Toyota is working on 2 SUVs for the country.

