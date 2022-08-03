2023: Trial census excites Bauchi NPC

The National Population Commission (NPC) Bauchi State office is excited about the success of the two-week trial census in the nine selected councils. The commission commended the state government, traditional rulers, religious groups and civil society organisations for mobilizing the people for the exercise. NPC Director Hudu Babale Tilde in an exclusive interview with New Telegraph on Tuesday in Bauchi Tilde said the exercise was carried out in the three senatorial districts. According to him, they have begun the uploading of all the data captured during the exercise for processing and analysis. He assured the people that no single individual or house would be left out during the 2023 census.

